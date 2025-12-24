Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BPSC ASO Prelims Result 2025 Declared At bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Here's How To Check

BPSC ASO Prelims Result 2025 declared; 668 candidates qualify for mains. Here is all you need to know.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 09:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

BPSC ASO Result 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results of the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Preliminary Competitive Examination 2025. The results were released on 23 December 2025, and candidates can check their scores online by visiting the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. 

Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary examination will now move on to the next stage of the selection process, which is the main examination. The commission will soon issue a detailed notification with information on the main exam dates and the application procedure. 

BPSC ASO Prelims Result 2025: Overview 

This recruitment drive aims to fill 41 vacancies for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO). 

The selection process includes several stages, starting with the preliminary examination, followed by the mains examination and document verification. The preliminary exam acts as a screening test and is used to shortlist candidates for the mains. With 668 candidates qualifying for the next stage against just 41 available posts, the level of competition remains high. 

BPSC ASO Result 2025: How to Check 

Step 1: Visit the official Bihar Public Service Commission website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Results section. 

Step 3: Look for and select the link titled “Assistant Section Officer Preliminary Competitive Examination 2025 Result.” 

Step 4: The result PDF will open on your screen. 

Step 5: Use the search option (Ctrl + F) to find your roll number in the document. 

Step 6: Download the PDF and save it for future reference. 

Direct Link to Check - BPSC ASO Prelims Result 2025 

BPSC ASO Prelims Result 2025 OUT: What’s Next? 

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination are now eligible to appear for the BPSC ASO mains examination. The commission will soon issue a separate notification with details about the mains exam schedule, application procedure and complete syllabus.  

Once the notification is released, candidates must submit their mains application form within the given deadline. The final selection will be made based on performance in the mains examination, followed by the required verification process. 

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 09:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News BPSC ASO Prelims Result 2025
