KARTET Result 2025: The Karnataka School Education Department announced the final results of the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 today, 23 December. Candidates who appeared for the teacher eligibility examination can now access and check their results by visiting the official website at sts.karnataka.gov.in.

To view their results for the teacher recruitment examination, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth on the login page of the KARTET website. Along with the results, the department has also published the final answer key for KARTET 2025, enabling candidates to check their answers.

KARTET Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website: sts.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the CA Cell tab.

Step 3: Click on the Results option.

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 5: Submit the details to view your results.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a copy for future reference.

Direct Link To Check - KARTET Result 2025

KARTET Result 2025: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The KARTET scorecard will include the following information:

Candidate’s name

Application number

Paper appeared for (Paper 1 or Paper 2)

Marks obtained

Qualifying status

Eligibility certificate details

KARTET Result 2025 OUT: What’s Next?

Qualifying in KARTET is the basic requirement for teacher recruitment. Candidates who clear the exam must now focus on preparing for and applying to the relevant teacher recruitment processes. Successful candidates will be issued a computer-generated marks card or certificate, which can be downloaded from the department’s official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in using the link provided.

KARTET Result 2025: Option to Re-appear

Candidates who wish to improve their scores can appear for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) again. As stated in the official notification, even those who have already qualified are allowed to reapply for the examination to obtain a higher score. The authorities have uploaded the Karnataka TET result on the official website for candidates to check.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI