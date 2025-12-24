Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationKarnataka Teacher Eligibility Test 2025: KARTET Result Declared At sts.karnataka.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test 2025: KARTET Result Declared At sts.karnataka.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

KARTET Result 2025 has been released at sts.karnataka.gov.in; candidates can check scores, final answer key and next steps.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

KARTET Result 2025: The Karnataka School Education Department announced the final results of the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 today, 23 December. Candidates who appeared for the teacher eligibility examination can now access and check their results by visiting the official website at sts.karnataka.gov.in.

To view their results for the teacher recruitment examination, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth on the login page of the KARTET website. Along with the results, the department has also published the final answer key for KARTET 2025, enabling candidates to check their answers. 

KARTET Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website: sts.karnataka.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, select the CA Cell tab. 

Step 3: Click on the Results option. 

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth in the required fields. 

Step 5: Submit the details to view your results. 

Step 6: Download the result and keep a copy for future reference. 

Direct Link To Check - KARTET Result 2025 

KARTET Result 2025: Details Mentioned on Scorecard 

The KARTET scorecard will include the following information: 

  • Candidate’s name 
  • Application number 
  • Paper appeared for (Paper 1 or Paper 2) 
  • Marks obtained 
  • Qualifying status 
  • Eligibility certificate details 

KARTET Result 2025 OUT: What’s Next? 

Qualifying in KARTET is the basic requirement for teacher recruitment. Candidates who clear the exam must now focus on preparing for and applying to the relevant teacher recruitment processes. Successful candidates will be issued a computer-generated marks card or certificate, which can be downloaded from the department’s official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in using the link provided. 

KARTET Result 2025: Option to Re-appear 

Candidates who wish to improve their scores can appear for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) again. As stated in the official notification, even those who have already qualified are allowed to reapply for the examination to obtain a higher score. The authorities have uploaded the Karnataka TET result on the official website for candidates to check. 

 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 24 Dec 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News KARTET Result 2025 Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
World
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
World
Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
News
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget