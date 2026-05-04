Gujarat Board HSC Result 2026 OUT At gseb.org, Direct Link To Check Here

GSEB Gujarat 12th Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has officially announced the Class 12 (HSC) Result 2026 today. Students who appeared for the board examinations can now access their scorecards online through the official website, gseb.org.

To check their results, candidates need to enter their seat number as mentioned on their admit cards. The board has also introduced multiple ways for students to conveniently access their marks without delays.

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Where to Check Gujarat Board HSC Result 2026

Students can visit the official GSEB website to download their marksheets. In addition to the website, the board has provided a WhatsApp service for quicker access. Candidates can send their seat number to 6357300971 and receive their results directly on WhatsApp, making it easier during peak traffic hours.

Direct Link To Check - GSEB Gujarat 12th Result 2026

How to Check Gujarat HSC Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Go to the official website: gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the link for “Gujarat HSC Result 2026”

Step 3: Enter your seat number correctly

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future reference

How to Check Gujarat 12th Result via SMS

Students can also use the SMS service to access their results:

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your phone

Step 2: Type "GJ12S [SeatNumber]" for Science stream

Step 3: Type "GJ12G [SeatNumber]" for General stream

Step 4: Send the message to 58888111

Step 5: The result will be delivered to the same number

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Details Mentioned on Gujarat HSC Marksheet

The digital marksheet will include important information such as:

Student’s name

Roll number/seat number

Subject-wise marks obtained

Total marks secured

Grades

Qualifying status

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the marksheet. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their respective schools or the board authorities.

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