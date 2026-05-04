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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeEducationGujarat Board HSC Result 2026 OUT At gseb.org, Direct Link To Check Here

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2026 OUT At gseb.org, Direct Link To Check Here

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2026 declared at gseb.org. Check GSEB Class 12 scores via direct link, SMS, WhatsApp, and download marksheet easily.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 04 May 2026 10:39 AM (IST)

GSEB Gujarat 12th Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has officially announced the Class 12 (HSC) Result 2026 today. Students who appeared for the board examinations can now access their scorecards online through the official website, gseb.org. 

To check their results, candidates need to enter their seat number as mentioned on their admit cards. The board has also introduced multiple ways for students to conveniently access their marks without delays. 

ALSO READ: WB Madhyamik Result 2026: Class 10 Results On May 8 At wbresults.nic.in, Know How To Check

Where to Check Gujarat Board HSC Result 2026 

Students can visit the official GSEB website to download their marksheets. In addition to the website, the board has provided a WhatsApp service for quicker access. Candidates can send their seat number to 6357300971 and receive their results directly on WhatsApp, making it easier during peak traffic hours. 

Direct Link To Check - GSEB Gujarat 12th Result 2026

How to Check Gujarat HSC Result 2026 Online 

Step 1: Go to the official website: gseb.org 

Step 2: Click on the link for “Gujarat HSC Result 2026” 

Step 3: Enter your seat number correctly 

Step 4: Click on the submit button 

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen 

Step 6: Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future reference 

How to Check Gujarat 12th Result via SMS 

Students can also use the SMS service to access their results: 

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your phone 

Step 2: Type "GJ12S [SeatNumber]" for Science stream 

Step 3: Type "GJ12G [SeatNumber]" for General stream 

Step 4: Send the message to 58888111 

Step 5: The result will be delivered to the same number 

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: Check Release Date, How to Check Scorecards Online At results.cbse.nic.in

Details Mentioned on Gujarat HSC Marksheet 

  • The digital marksheet will include important information such as: 
  • Student’s name 
  • Roll number/seat number 
  • Subject-wise marks obtained 
  • Total marks secured 
  • Grades 
  • Qualifying status 

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the marksheet. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their respective schools or the board authorities. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 May 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Gujarat 12th Result Gujarat Board HSC Result 2026 Gujarat HSC Result 2026 GSEB Gujarat 12th Result 2026
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