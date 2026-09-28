GATE 2027 Registration Deadline Extended: New Date, Fee, Correction Window And Exam Schedule

GATE Registration 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has extended the deadline for candidates applying for the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2027. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now submit their applications without paying a late fee until October 5, 2026. Candidates who are yet to apply can complete the process through the official GATE website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

The extension comes after the exam-conducting authority received several requests from applicants seeking additional time to complete their registrations.

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The exam authority has advised applicants not to wait until the final day to submit their forms. Candidates are encouraged to complete the registration process at the earliest to avoid last-minute issues.

GATE 2027 Registration: Check Revised Dates

The extended schedule gives candidates additional time to submit their applications without a late fee. The key dates for the registration and correction process are as follows:

October 5, 2026: Last date to submit the GATE 2027 application without late fee.

October 12, 2026: Last date to submit the application with late fee.

October 14 to 21, 2026: GATE 2027 application correction window.

Candidates who need to make changes to their submitted application will be able to use the correction facility during the specified window. Applicants should keep track of the official website for any further updates related to the examination.

GATE 2027: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official GATE website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Step 2: Register using a valid email ID, mobile number, and password.

Step 3: After successful registration, candidates will receive a GOAP enrollment ID on their registered email ID.

Step 4: Log in to the application portal using the enrollment ID.

Step 5: The GATE 2027 application form will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Enter the required personal and academic details in the application form.

Step 7: Upload all the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 8: Pay the applicable registration fee and submit the application form.

Step 9: Download the confirmation page and keep it safely for future reference.

GATE 2027 Application: Documents Required

While completing the registration process, candidates will need to upload documents supporting their eligibility and application details. These include a category certificate, wherever applicable, passport-size photograph, signature, PwD certificate, wherever applicable, and a valid identity proof.

Candidates can use documents such as an Aadhar card or Voter ID card as valid ID proof. Applicants should ensure that the information entered in the application matches the details provided in their documents.

Any mismatch or non-compliance with the prescribed requirements could result in the application being considered invalid. Candidates should therefore check the details and uploaded documents carefully before submitting the form.

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GATE 2027: Exam Dates

The GATE 2027 examination is scheduled to be held on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027. Candidates preparing for the examination should keep these dates in mind while planning their preparation.

The admit card release date has not been announced yet. Candidates will be able to check the admit card-related update through the official GATE portal once it is released.

With the registration deadline now extended, candidates who have not completed their applications should use the additional time to submit their forms carefully and verify all details before the deadline.

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