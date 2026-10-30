CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2028: Subjects Removed, New Assessment Rules Explained

CBSE Class X Board Exams 2028: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the Scheme of Studies for students currently in Class 9 during the 2026-27 academic session, who will appear for their Class 10 board examinations in 2028. The updated framework specifies which subjects and modules will be excluded, the subject students must study, and the components that will be assessed through board examinations.

The changes apply to the specified batches as they move from Class 9 to Class 10. CBSE has clarified that the existing scheme will continue for students who are currently studying in Class 10 during the 2026-27 session.

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CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2028: Which Subjects Will Be Removed?

According to the board's notification, three curricular components will not be included in the curriculum for these batches. They are:

Individuals in Society

Modules of Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Environmental Education

CBSE has introduced these changes to align the implementation of the interdisciplinary area with its prescribed schedule. The notification also clarifies the subjects that will be covered through board examinations and those that will be assessed internally by schools.

Nine Compulsory Subjects To Continue

Despite the removal of these components, students will continue to study nine compulsory subjects. These include three languages, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Art Education, Physical Education and Well-being, and Vocational Education.

In addition to the compulsory subjects, students will have the option to select one additional subject. The revised scheme therefore sets out both the subjects that students must study and the choices available to them.

Which Subjects Will Be Included In The Class 10 Board Exams?

CBSE has identified five compulsory subjects for the Class 10 board examinations. These are Language R1, Language R2, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.

Students may also appear for board examinations in an optional subject, depending on their choices. The available options mentioned in the notification include Advanced Mathematics, Advanced Science, and a skill subject.

Vocational Education To Remain Compulsory

Vocational Education will continue as a mandatory component of the curriculum. Students will have two choices: Kaushal Vikas or one of the 22 skill subjects notified by CBSE.

The assessment method will depend on the option selected. Students choosing Kaushal Vikas will be assessed internally by their schools. Those opting for one of the 22 skill subjects will have to take its board examination.

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CBSE Class 10 Passing Criteria For 2028

Students will be required to secure at least 33% marks in each of the five compulsory board examination subjects to pass Class 10. These subjects are Language R1, Language R2, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.

The revised Scheme of Studies is intended for students currently in Class 9 in the 2026-27 academic session. Students who are already in Class 10 during the same session will continue under the existing scheme.

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