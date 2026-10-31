INDIA Bloc Holds ‘Public Impeachment’ Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Lists Six Charges Against Him

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP dismissed event; formal removal motions were previously rejected.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc on Saturday held what it described as a “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, reiterating its allegation that the BJP-led NDA government is “illegitimate” because recent elections were allegedly “stolen”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge moved the symbolic motion, while former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presided over the proceedings. The event was structured to resemble a functioning parliamentary session, with the seating arrangement on the lawn and Meira Kumar's chair on a stage with a backdrop modelled on the Central Hall of the old Parliament building, where the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha once sat together.

The proceedings were streamed live on X through Rahul Gandhi's account and other party handles.

The BJP hit back at the Opposition, taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and saying he was now “sitting in a Parliament of his own choice, unable to win elections in reality”. Party spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan described the event as an attempt to spread confusion and promote misleading narratives.

“This is a mockery, not a mock parliament,” he told news agency IANS.

Chief ministers and other Opposition leaders attended the mock sitting, a day before the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1. The rally is part of a series of protests by Opposition parties, the meme page-turned-pressure group Cockroach Janta Party and other groups. Several organisations have extended support to the INDIA bloc's agenda, although parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have reiterated that they are not formally part of the alliance.

Meira Kumar Opens Proceedings, Says Voter Deletions Are A Concern

Declaring the mock session open, Meira Kumar said the Opposition had brought the symbolic motion in response to alleged irregularities in the removal of voters' names from electoral rolls and the lack of transparency in the Election Commission's responses.

“You have seen that people's votes are being removed improperly. Whenever questions are raised, there is no transparency in the responses. That is why an 'impeachment motion' has been brought to remove Gyanesh Kumar from his position,” she said.

She described the issue as particularly concerning given India's position as the world's largest democracy, adding: “Nations from across the world in Asia, Africa, South America look up to us and follow our model of democracy.”

Explaining how the proceedings would be conducted, Meira Kumar said people whose names had been deleted from voter lists would be given an opportunity to speak. Members of the INDIA bloc, MPs from both Houses of Parliament, civil society representatives and affected citizens were expected to present their views.

Kharge Moves Motion, Lists Six ‘Charges’ Against CEC

Kharge subsequently moved the symbolic motion, arguing that the right to vote was under serious threat and that the Opposition's fight was aimed at protecting democracy.

“The right to vote is the most fundamental thing in a democracy. And it is under serious threat today. This is a fight to save democracy. The Chief Election Commissioner is acting on the direct instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

He further accused the ruling establishment of using various means to retain power, including breaking political parties, toppling governments, electoral bonds and central investigative agencies.

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“To retain its hold on power, the ruling establishment has resorted to every possible conspiracy. There's been theft of MPs, breaking of political parties, toppling and stealing of governments, the electoral bond scheme, and the use of agencies like the ED and CBI. And now, there is vote theft,” Kharge alleged.

In the formal statement accompanying the motion, Kharge said members of the INDIA bloc, representing more than 60 per cent of India's population, and citizens gathered in New Delhi on October 31, 2026, reaffirmed their commitment to universal adult franchise under Article 326 of the Constitution.

The statement alleged that the CEC's actions had placed this constitutional right under threat and called for his impeachment on six grounds:

Conspiring to steal elections. Deleting 13.2 crore voters from electoral rolls. Rewriting Form 6, used for voter enrolment, without Parliament's approval. Taking control of voter rolls through ECINET, the Election Commission's online system. Excluding the other two Election Commissioners from the process. Acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

These were allegations made by the INDIA bloc as part of its symbolic motion.

Why The Opposition Called It A ‘Public Impeachment’

The Congress had initially planned to organise a “mock Parliament” but later renamed the event “public impeachment”.

The INDIA bloc had earlier submitted notices seeking Gyanesh Kumar's removal through the formal parliamentary process. However, the notices were rejected, and the Opposition does not have the numbers required to carry an actual removal motion.

The symbolic proceedings were initially scheduled for Friday but were postponed by a day because of rain in Delhi.

Amit Shah Challenges Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav To Debate

The mock proceedings came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to debate the issue of electoral rolls in a special session of Parliament.

Speaking at a Uttar Pradesh BJP meeting in Lucknow on Friday, Shah said the BJP was prepared to discuss the matter in Parliament and had nothing to hide.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is fully prepared to discuss this in Parliament. We have nothing to hide. Let us convene a special session of Parliament,” he said.

Accusing the Opposition of disrupting parliamentary proceedings, Shah added: “But they have no intention of speaking there. They refuse to let Parliament function; instead, they just create a ruckus.”

SIR Row Has Repeatedly Disrupted Parliament

The INDIA bloc has been demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and restoration of electoral rolls that existed before the revision. The exercise has resulted in the deletion of around 13 crore names, approximately 14 per cent of the pre-SIR voter count.

The SIR issue has previously led to repeated disruptions in Parliament. During the 2025 monsoon session, little business was transacted apart from discussions on Operation Sindoor, with frequent adjournments largely over the SIR exercise in Bihar.

In the winter session, the government cited the Election Commission's status as an independent constitutional body and agreed to a discussion on electoral reforms instead of a debate specifically on the SIR.

During the discussion on December 10, 2025, Rahul Gandhi challenged Shah to respond to his three press conferences on alleged “vote chori”. Shah said he would decide the order of his speech. Opposition MPs subsequently staged a walkout.

In April, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan rejected Opposition notices seeking to move a motion for Gyanesh Kumar's removal.

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