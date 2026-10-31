Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom INDIA bloc held mock parliament to impeach CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Pawan Khera shared Meira Kumar sat in Jawaharlal Nehru's chair.

Meira Kumar, invoking Nehru's spirit, declared CEC ineligible.

Senior leaders attended; resolution passed for CEC's removal.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera has shared an interesting historical anecdote about the chair occupied by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar while presiding over the mock parliament organised by the INDIA bloc on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Khera shared a photograph of the chair and revealed that it was once used by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, during his tenure.

In his post, Khera wrote, "Today, during the public impeachment proceedings against the CEC, the chair on which Mrs. Meira Kumar was sitting was once occupied by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was the great grandfather of Rahul Gandhi and Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi."

'This Chair Has Seen Important Decisions': Pawan Khera

Elaborating on the significance of the chair, Khera said it had remained Nehru's chair throughout his tenure as Prime Minister and had witnessed several historic and important decisions.

He further said that the chair carried a legacy of its own.

According to Khera, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, while occupying the same chair and invoking Nehru's spirit, declared Gyanesh Kumar ineligible to continue as the Chief Election Commissioner of India.

"The people of India have rejected Gyanesh Gupta. Now, it's only a matter of time before he leaves," Khera said.

Mock Parliament Organised At Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence

The INDIA bloc organised a mock parliament at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of its mega rally scheduled for November 1. The event featured a motion seeking the people's impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Several senior opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, attended the proceedings. Leaders took turns to present their views during the mock parliament.

Rahul Gandhi addressed the gathering towards the conclusion of the proceedings. The event ended with the unanimous passage of a resolution calling for Gyanesh Kumar's removal.