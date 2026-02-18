‘In Enthusiasm Of Being On Camera’: Galgotias' Statement On Professor After AI Summit Fiasco

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Galgotias University has issued a public apology after a controversy erupted over the display of a Chinese-made robotic dog at the AI Impact Summit, prompting organisers to ask the private institution to vacate its stall.

In a statement released after the backlash, the Greater Noida-based university said: “We at Galgotias University wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent AI Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and, in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press.”

The university added that, “understanding the organisers’ sentiment, we have vacated the premises.”

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The controversy began when Neha Singh, a professor of communications at the university, told DD News that a robotic dog named Orion “has been developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University”. The clip quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions online.

Social media users soon pointed out that the robot resembled the Unitree Go2, a quadruped machine manufactured by China’s Unitree Robotics and widely used in research and education worldwide. Allegations surfaced that imported technology had been presented as an in-house innovation.

As criticism intensified, summit organisers directed the university to vacate its pavilion.

Government Stresses Transparency

IT Secretary Krishnan said authorities would not tolerate exhibits being misrepresented as original creations. “If you mislead… we do not want a controversy (and) so we do not want a controversial agency… whom people believe are exhibiting something which is not theirs,” he said.

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, emphasised that while innovation must be encouraged, it should not be misleading. The controversy, he noted, “should not overshadow the kind of effort that the others have put in”.

University’s Defence

Both the university and Singh later clarified that the robot was not developed by the institution and that it had never formally claimed ownership.

In a separate statement, Galgotias said the robotic programming initiative was part of its effort to help students learn AI programming and gain real-world skills using globally available tools and resources. “Developing AI talent is the need of the hour,” it said.

Describing the backlash as a “propaganda campaign”, the university said its faculty and students were “deeply pained” by the criticism and reiterated that its vision remains focused on student learning and innovation.

“Spreading negativity can harm the morale of students, who are working hard to innovate, learn and build their skills using global technologies,” the statement added.

