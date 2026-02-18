Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducation‘In Enthusiasm Of Being On Camera’: Galgotias' Statement On Professor After AI Summit Fiasco

‘In Enthusiasm Of Being On Camera’: Galgotias' Statement On Professor After AI Summit Fiasco

The misrepresentation sparked outrage and prompted organisers to take action. Government officials stressed transparency and discouraged misleading claims, while the university defended its AI learning initiative.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Galgotias University has issued a public apology after a controversy erupted over the display of a Chinese-made robotic dog at the AI Impact Summit, prompting organisers to ask the private institution to vacate its stall.

In a statement released after the backlash, the Greater Noida-based university said: “We at Galgotias University wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent AI Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and, in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press.”

The university added that, “understanding the organisers’ sentiment, we have vacated the premises.”

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The controversy began when Neha Singh, a professor of communications at the university, told DD News that a robotic dog named Orion “has been developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University”. The clip quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions online.

Social media users soon pointed out that the robot resembled the Unitree Go2, a quadruped machine manufactured by China’s Unitree Robotics and widely used in research and education worldwide. Allegations surfaced that imported technology had been presented as an in-house innovation.

As criticism intensified, summit organisers directed the university to vacate its pavilion.

Government Stresses Transparency

IT Secretary Krishnan said authorities would not tolerate exhibits being misrepresented as original creations. “If you mislead… we do not want a controversy (and) so we do not want a controversial agency… whom people believe are exhibiting something which is not theirs,” he said.

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, emphasised that while innovation must be encouraged, it should not be misleading. The controversy, he noted, “should not overshadow the kind of effort that the others have put in”.

University’s Defence

Both the university and Singh later clarified that the robot was not developed by the institution and that it had never formally claimed ownership.

In a separate statement, Galgotias said the robotic programming initiative was part of its effort to help students learn AI programming and gain real-world skills using globally available tools and resources. “Developing AI talent is the need of the hour,” it said.

Describing the backlash as a “propaganda campaign”, the university said its faculty and students were “deeply pained” by the criticism and reiterated that its vision remains focused on student learning and innovation.

“Spreading negativity can harm the morale of students, who are working hard to innovate, learn and build their skills using global technologies,” the statement added.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI Summit Robotic Dog Galgotias University
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
‘In Enthusiasm Of Being On Camera’: Galgotias' Statement On Professor After AI Summit Fiasco
‘In Enthusiasm Of Being On Camera’: Galgotias' Statement On Professor After AI Summit Fiasco
Education
Galgotias University Says ‘Chinese’ RoboDog Was Purchased, Not Developed; Blames Wordplay Confusion
Galgotias University Says ‘Chinese’ RoboDog Was Purchased, Not Developed; Blames Wordplay Confusion
Education
Maharashtra’s Atharva Chauhan Bags 99.78 Percentile In JEE Main 2026, Credits Parents And Teachers
Maharashtra’s Atharva Chauhan Bags 99.78 Percentile In JEE Main 2026, Credits Parents And Teachers
Education
Odisha Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin With AI Monitoring And Tight Security
Odisha Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin With AI Monitoring And Tight Security
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime
Breaking Update: Sahil’s Mother Demands Arrest of Minor’s Father, Shares Exclusive Footage
Breaking Update: 23-Year-Old Sahil Killed in Delhi Scorpio Hit-and-Run, CCTV Footage Shows
Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget