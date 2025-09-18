Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
DUSU 2025 Voting Begins Amid Tight Security, 2.8 Lakh Students Eligible

DUSU 2025 Voting Begins Amid Tight Security, 2.8 Lakh Students Eligible

Delhi University Students' Union elections kick off with over 600 police deployed, drones monitoring, and 2.8 lakh voters. ABVP, NSUI, SFI-AISA contest in a poster-free campus.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 09:31 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections began on Thursday morning amid tight security, with more than 600 police personnel deployed to ensure that the polling goes on smoothly.

Students will cast their votes in two shifts -- 8.30 am to 1 pm for day classes and 3 pm to 7.30 pm for evening classes.

Around 2.8 lakh students are eligible to vote in the elections, the results for which will be declared on September 19.

Of the more than 600 police personnel deployed, 160 are equipped with body cameras. CCTV surveillance is also being done and drones are being used to monitor activities.

At the centre of the contest are three student groups -- the RSS-affiliated ABVP, the Congress-backed NSUI and the Left-supported SFI-AISA alliance.

The NSUI has fielded Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, a postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies, while the SFI-AISA alliance has nominated Anjali from Indraprastha College for Women.

The ABVP has fielded Aryan Maan from the Department of Library Science.

For the first time in years, college and hostel walls have remained free of posters and graffiti, with the university authorities strictly enforcing anti-defacement rules as per the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi University ABVP NSUI DUSU Elections 2025 Elections Campus Security Student Voting SFI-AISA Delhi Student Union Voting Updates
Read more
