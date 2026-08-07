School Biometric Attendance: Supreme Court Refuses PIL Seeking Mandatory System In Schools

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking direction to the Centre and States for a mandatory biometric-based attendance system for school students to dismantle dummy educational institutions.

A bench of Justices P Narasimha and Alok Aradhe asked the PIL petitioner advocate N K Goswami to approach the high court, while clarifying that this court was not inclined to entertain the petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution.

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"We are giving you liberty to approach the high court," the bench said while dismissing the plea.

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Goswami has also sought among other things, a statutory cap on coaching hours for school children and a binding Code of Conduct for coaching centres prohibiting the manipulation of success data and the use of topper photographs for misleading advertising etc.

Article 32 grants citizens right to approach Supreme Court directly to enforce their fundamental rights.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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