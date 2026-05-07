Dharmendra Pradhan Launches SMC Guidelines 2026 To Boost School Governance, NEP Implementation

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday unveiled the School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines 2026, stressing the importance of stronger community participation, improved school infrastructure and modern teaching practices aligned with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Speaking at the launch event attended by education ministers from multiple states and senior government officials, Pradhan said School Management Committees have evolved over time and continue to play a crucial role in improving school governance and learning outcomes.

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He noted that the ongoing academic session is an important period for evaluating previous learning and preparing schools for the months ahead. According to the minister, the focus remains on strengthening classroom teaching, improving student competencies, and enhancing learning outcomes for the 2026-27 academic year.

NCERT Textbooks, AI Learning and New Pedagogy in Focus

Pradhan said the implementation of NEP 2020 is nearing its sixth year and highlighted major curriculum reforms introduced under the policy. He stated that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has already released textbooks up to Class 9, while updated books for Classes 10, 11 and 12 will be rolled out in the coming years.

The minister said the revised curriculum reflects a shift towards new-age pedagogy, updated examples, and innovative learning approaches. He also highlighted the introduction of computational thinking and foundational artificial intelligence education from Class 3 onwards to prepare students for future skill demands.

Describing SMCs as a vital link between schools and society, Pradhan said these committees should function as a bridge connecting students, teachers, parents and the larger community. He emphasised that successful implementation of NEP 2020 depends not only on government initiatives but also on active public participation.

He further pointed out that changing technologies are reshaping employment opportunities, making skill-based education and inclusive learning more important than ever. The minister also stressed the need for stronger support systems for children with special needs.

Key Reforms Introduced Under SMC Guidelines 2026

The newly introduced SMC Guidelines 2026 propose several structural reforms aimed at improving school-level governance and accountability. One of the major changes includes the formation of a single School Management Committee for all classes from Balvatika to Class 12 to ensure continuity in decision-making.

The guidelines clearly define the responsibilities of SMC members and the Member Secretary, with a strong emphasis on transparency, financial accountability, and regular monitoring of school functioning.

They also focus on proactive tracking of student attendance and teacher engagement to improve academic outcomes. Social audit systems and school development planning have been included to increase community involvement and strengthen oversight mechanisms.

The framework promotes a “whole-of-government” approach by integrating multiple departments and educational initiatives for better implementation at the grassroots level.

Several ongoing programmes, including Vidyanjali, Eco-Clubs, ULLAS, PRASHAST App, School Infrastructure Safety and Disaster Preparedness initiatives, have also been incorporated into the guidelines to make schools safer and more learning oriented.

SMC Composition, Representation and Financial Rules Explained

According to the guidelines, every school must establish an SMC within one month from the beginning of the academic year. Elections to the committees are required to be conducted in a democratic, transparent, and inclusive manner.

The size of the committee will depend on student enrolment. Schools with up to 100 students can have 12 to 15 members, while institutions with 100 to 500 students may have 15 to 20 members. Schools with more than 500 students can form committees consisting of 20 to 25 members.

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The guidelines mandate that 75 per cent of SMC members must be parents or guardians of enrolled students, while women should constitute at least 50 per cent of the total committee strength. Representation has also been ensured for Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs), including SC, ST, OBC communities and children with special needs.

Each committee will have a tenure of two years and may continue until a new committee is formed. On financial matters, the guidelines state that civil works costing up to Rs 30 lakh can be executed directly by the SMC. All funds related to the committee will be maintained in a separate joint bank account operated by the chairperson and member secretary.

(With PTI Inputs)

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