Dharmendra Pradhan Launches New AI Courses At IIM Lucknow To Shape Future-Ready Talent

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday launched three new courses on Artificial Intelligence which will be offered by Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow.

The courses are: BS in Artificial Intelligence and Business Analytics, Tech MBA and Integrated BS + Tech MBA.

"We aim to make India a global leader in ethical AI. I commend business schools for leading the integration of AI into management education, innovation, and real-world societal applications. It will prepare students for an AI-driven future while ensuring technology serves human values and national development," the minister said at the launch during Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave here.

"With one of the world's largest young workforces, India has a unique opportunity to build indigenous AI models and solutions for the world. Aspirational India must leverage Artificial Intelligence not only for economic growth but also for inclusive and socially meaningful progress," he added.

Pradhan said AI must improve outcomes across sectors such as education, healthcare and public services through responsible adoption of best practices and innovative delivery models.

"By encouraging institutions and young innovators to develop indigenous solutions and promote technological consciousness, India can build AI systems that respond to national needs while contributing meaningfully to global innovation," he said.

While BS in Artificial Intelligence and Business Analytics (four years) will be offered from 2026-27 academic session, Tech MBA will be offered from academic year 2027-28.

Students enrolled in the BS (AI & BA) programme at IIM Lucknow will have the option of pursuing an integrated BS + Tech MBA degree, completing both degrees in five years.

"The new programmes on Artificial Intelligence at IIM Lucknow seamlessly blend business acumen with technological depth through a thoughtfully designed modular course curriculum. We aim to bridge the gap between technology innovation and commercially viable business models which will serve as a powerful catalyst in developing AI capacity," said MP Gupta, Director, IIM Lucknow.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI