School Assembly News Headlines Today February 13, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, February 13, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Air India Crash: AAIB Rejects Claims Pilot Deliberately Caused Accident, Says Investigation Ongoing
- Veteran Envoys To Decode India’s Neighbourhood Challenges At ABP's Ideas Of India Summit 2026
- No Relief For Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case; Delhi HC To Next Hear Matter On Monday
- Fire Erupts At Mumbai Naval Dockyard; No Casualties Reported
- Fresh Trouble For Yash’s Toxic As Christian Group Flags Teaser, Files Complaint With CBFC
- Karnataka Cabinet Clears IPL Matches At Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium
- ‘File FIR Or Bring Privilege Motion, I’ll Fight’: Rahul On BJP’s Disqualification Move
- Gaurav Gogoi Calls Himanta Biswa Sarma ‘Most Unsuccessful’ CM
- AAP Alleges Hardeep Singh Puri Met Jeffrey Epstein Multiple Times In Personal Capacity, Seeks Resignation
- Amendments In US Fact Sheet Reflect Shared Understanding: MEA On Trade Deal
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Fuel Switch Shutdown 'Almost Certainly’ Intentional, Says Italian Report
- PM Modi To Inaugurate Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhawan 1, 2 Tomorrow
- Bharat Bandh Sees Mixed Response; Bengal Largely Normal, TN-Kerala Bus Services Hit
International News
- BNP Heads For Historic Comeback In Bangladesh As Tarique Rahman Leads From Front, Jamaat Poised to Be Oppn
- Imran Khan Health Update: Family Alleges 85% Vision Loss, Accuses Jail Authorities Of Inhumane Treatment
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM condemns alleged mistreatment of Imran Khan
- 'Relationship With China Very Good Now': Trump Confirms Meeting With Xi Jinping In April
- ‘Will Take Appropriate Action’: MEA Reacts To Trump’s Old Remark On PM Modi's Career
- India Set To Acquire 114 Rafale Jets As Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore Deal Gets DAC Nod
- Activists Challenge Retrospective UK Visa Rule Change, Write To Shabana Mahmood
- US House Breaks With Trump, Votes To Overturn Canada Tariffs
- North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Announces His Successor
- US To Pay Rs 260 Crore In Settlement To The Family Of Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula Killed By Cop
- UN Backs ABP Exclusive Report, Confirms Jaish's Women Wing And Its Role In Delhi Blast
Business News
- MG Majestor Debuts In India Ahead Of April Price Reveal
- 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Alert! Big Arrears Likely For Level 1-5 Staff
- Rupee Gains 38 Paise In Early Trade As RBI Liquidity Boost Lifts Sentiment
- Dalal Street Witnesses Significant Losses As Sensex Ends At 83,600, Nifty Tests 25,800
- Flipkart Plans Food Delivery Entry With Bengaluru Pilot By June: Zomato, Swiggy Face New Rival
- Paramount Offers To Cover $2.8 Billion Netflix Break-Up Fee In Warner Bros Fight
- Big Relief For Bank Customers? RBI Proposes Ban On Mis-Selling, Incentives And Unwanted Calls
- Stock Markets Close On A Volatile Note As Sensex Declines To 84,200, Nifty Rises To 25,950
Sports News
- IND vs NAM: Team India Reclaims Top Spot With Dominant 93-Run Victory Over Namibia
- Ishan Kishan Posts Highest Score By Indian Wicketkeeper In T20 World Cup History
- India's Predicted Playing XI: Sanju Samson Set For T20 World Cup Debut As Abhishek Sharma Recovers
- Rajasthan Royals Announce Date And Time For IPL 2026 Captain Unveiling
- Pakistan TV Broadcasts 'Fake' Clip Targeting BCCI's Rajeev Shukla
- Jhared Hack Takes Halfway Lead At DP World Players Championship 2026
- ICC's Heavy Fine For Mohammad Nabi Following T20 World Cup Outburst
- Abhishek Sharma Health Update: Severe Weight Loss After Mumbai Illness
- Steve Smith Becomes PSL's Most Expensive Signing, Earns Double Of Babar Azam
