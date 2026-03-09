SSC CGL 2025 Final Vacancy List Released: Over 15,000 Central Government Posts Announced

SSC CGL Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the final vacancy list for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025, confirming a total of 15,130 vacancies across various ministries and departments of the central government. The updated list was officially released on March 6, 2026.

These vacancies include several Group B and Group C positions in major government offices such as the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, and other central government organisations. The SSC CGL exam is one of the most popular national-level recruitment examinations, conducted every year to appoint graduates to administrative, investigative, and clerical roles in different departments.

As per the official data, 6,464 posts are available for candidates from the unreserved category. In addition, 3,834 vacancies are reserved for OBC candidates, while 2,223 posts are allocated for SC candidates and 1,134 posts for ST candidates. Another 1,475 vacancies have been set aside for applicants belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2025: Departments Offering The Highest Number Of Vacancies

Several government departments account for a significant share of the vacancies announced under SSC CGL 2025.

Among all positions, the Office Superintendent role under the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has the largest number of openings, with 6,626 posts available. This makes it the biggest contributor to the total vacancies announced in the recruitment cycle.

Another major opportunity is the Inspector (Central Excise) post under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), which has 1,306 vacancies. Candidates interested in financial and taxation-related roles may find this position particularly attractive.

Additionally, the Auditor position under the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) in the Ministry of Defence has 1,174 vacancies, making it one of the key recruitment avenues in this year’s list.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2025: Other Important Posts Included In The Vacancy List

Apart from the major posts mentioned above, there are several other roles with notable openings. The Assistant Section Officer (ASO) position in the Central Secretariat Service has 982 vacancies.

Similarly, the Tax Assistant post in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) offers 1,294 vacancies, providing another large recruitment opportunity for candidates who qualify for the examination.

The vacancy list also includes positions in organisations such as the Intelligence Bureau, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Enforcement Directorate. However, the number of vacancies in these departments is comparatively lower.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2025: Age Limit Criteria

The age requirement for SSC CGL posts varies depending on the position candidates apply for.

For many Group B positions, the age limit usually ranges between 18 and 30 years. Meanwhile, several Group C roles, including Tax Assistant, Auditor, and Upper Division Clerk, generally require candidates to be between 18 and 27 years of age.

For the Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) post, the upper age limit is slightly higher, allowing candidates to apply up to 32 years of age.

The Staff Selection Commission has also stated that it does not release state-wise or zone-wise vacancy data. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for further updates and detailed notifications related to the recruitment process.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI