Delhi University has moved ahead with the second phase of postgraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session, releasing a fresh round of seat allotments under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-PG). The latest admission update shows strong participation from candidates, with thousands already securing seats across various postgraduate programmes.

The university has announced 2,964 new seat allocations in the second round for two-year postgraduate courses. The allotment details have been activated on the official admissions portal, allowing applicants to check their admission status and further options.

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More Than 8,000 Students Complete Admission Process

Delhi University reported that 8,150 candidates have successfully completed their admission formalities following the first round of seat allocation. These students confirmed their seats by paying the required admission fees before the deadline.

During the initial round, the university had offered 11,548 seat allocations. Out of these, 10,393 candidates accepted the seats allotted to them. The final admission count reached 8,150 after fee payments were completed by June 19.

The figures indicate a significant level of interest in the university's postgraduate programmes, which continue to attract applicants from across the country.

Candidates Exercise Freeze and Upgrade Options

Among the students who secured seats in the first round, 3,399 candidates chose to freeze their allotted seats, indicating satisfaction with their current allocation. Meanwhile, 2,448 applicants selected the upgrade option, hoping to receive admission into higher-preference programmes in upcoming rounds.

The university also noted that 2,303 candidates did not opt for either the freeze or upgrade facility after receiving their first-round allotments.

To help students make informed decisions, Delhi University has also published programme-wise minimum allocation scores on its website alongside the second-round results.

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Law and B.Tech Admissions Progress Simultaneously

Apart from postgraduate admissions, the university is continuing the admission process for its five-year integrated law programme. The third round of allocations commenced on Monday, with cut-off scores and seat allotment details made available online.

So far, 104 candidates have confirmed their admission to the integrated law course.

Admissions to B.Tech programmes are also progressing. Registration for engineering courses closed on June 18, drawing 3,620 applications. Candidates were allowed to make corrections to their submitted forms through a correction window that remained open until June 20.

The university is expected to release the first B.Tech admission list on June 24.

Delhi University has advised all applicants to regularly monitor the admissions portal for important announcements related to seat allotments, document verification schedules, and fee payment deadlines to avoid missing any crucial admission-related steps.

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