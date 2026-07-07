Delhi Schools To Set Up Child Protection Panels; Staff To Receive POCSO Training

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom All 5,633 Delhi schools to establish child protection committees.

Teachers and staff will undergo crucial POCSO Act training.

Nodal officers, counsellors, police ensure comprehensive child safety measures.

Mass awareness campaigns, strict compliance for child protection.

Child protection committees will be set up in all 5,633 schools across the capital by end of July, while teachers and school staff will undergo training with regard to the POCSO Act as part of a wider child safety initiative, officials said on Monday.

The measures, along with strict timelines for implementation, were directed by Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a meeting at the Raj Niwas on Monday.

They emphasised that child protection initiatives should become a permanent feature of institutions rather than remaining confined to the July-long Child Protection Month campaign, according to an official statement.

It said a comprehensive student safety checklist, in accordance with the guidelines of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, is being implemented in all 5,633 schools across Delhi.

These includes 1,077 Delhi government schools, 198 government-aided schools, 2,612 MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board schools, and 1,746 private schools.

An additional deputy commissioner of police rank official has been designated as nodal officer in every district to monitor child safety-related cases, and report to DCP Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), the statement said.

It said special arrangements are being made for safety of children with special needs. Educational and vocational guidance counsellors (EVGCs) are conducting awareness sessions on safe and unsafe touch, gender sensitisation and personal boundaries, while students are also being provided self-defence training.

"Child Protection Committees have already been constituted in all Delhi government schools. The L-G and the chief minister directed that similar committees be established in all 5,633 schools across the capital by the end of this month," the statement said.

According to the statement, around 1,000 EVGCs are currently conducting awareness sessions in Delhi government schools. The L-G and the chief minister has directed that such counsellors should be available in every school across the capital.

Delhi Police has been directed to conduct special interventions for children in schools, those visiting parks and sports complexes, missing and homeless children, and those living in jhuggi jhopdi (slum) clusters, orphanages and child-care institutions, it read.

The police will also conduct awareness and training programmes on the POCSO Act, school safety guidelines, cyber safety, bullying, drug abuse prevention and extracurricular activities in schools, it said.

Additionally, the Department of Women and Child Development will conduct a mass awareness campaign on the POCSO Act at Anganwadi-cum-Palna centres, related facilities and child care institutions across Delhi.

The campaign will target children visiting these centres and their parents, and the wider community through videos, mobile awareness vans, printed publicity material and other communication platforms.

The L-G and the chief minister also directed that training and capacity building of master trainers and other trainers in all schools be completed during July and asked departments to submit compliance certificates for the student safety checklist, operationalise a comprehensive SOP for handling POCSO cases in schools, constitute joint inspection teams comprising parents, education and WCD department staff, police personnel and school heads.

A large-scale awareness campaign for parents and children through parent-teacher meetings, audio-visual media and printed publicity material, will be also organised, it stated.

The statement said Delhi Police has been directed to ensure prompt and coordinated action in all POCSO cases and said first-time juvenile offenders should be provided counselling and rehabilitation to facilitate their reintegration into society.

"There should be no room for complacency in ensuring a safe and sensitive environment for every child," L-G Sandhu emphasised.

The chief minister said the government would ensure effective implementation of all directions through coordination among departments and build a lasting child protection system to provide every child in the capital a safe environment.

The directions were issued following the meeting at Raj Niwas, attended by the chief secretary, police commissioner, directors and secretaries of the education and women and child development departments, DCP (SPUWAC) and other senior officials.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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