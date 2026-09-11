Delhi Schools To Remain Closed For 3 Days? Check BRICS Summit Holiday Update

New Delhi: Schools and government offices in Delhi will remain closed on Friday, September 11, due to the BRICS Summit being held in the national capital. Since the holiday falls on Friday and is followed by the weekend, students and employees will get a three-day break.

The closure comes as Delhi is witnessing heightened security arrangements, traffic diversions and restrictions in several parts of the city. The measures have been put in place in view of the movement of leaders and delegates attending the summit.

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Why Are Delhi Schools Closed On September 11?

The holiday has been announced amid preparations for the BRICS Summit and the expected arrival of several leaders and delegates in Delhi on September 11.

Their movement is expected to require additional security and traffic arrangements across different parts of the city. To help manage these restrictions, schools and government offices will remain closed on Friday.

For students and parents, this means there will be no school on September 11, followed by the regular weekend break.

Where Will The BRICS Summit Be Held?

The BRICS Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on September 12 and 13.

Several high-profile leaders and delegates are expected to attend the event. Security arrangements have been increased at various locations across Delhi ahead of the summit.

Security has also been tightened around several premium hotels, including ITC Maurya and Taj Palace near Dhaula Kuan, as well as areas in central Delhi.

Traffic Restrictions In Delhi

Several routes in Delhi are witnessing traffic diversions and restrictions as part of the security arrangements for the summit.

These restrictions could affect commuters traveling across the city. Some roads may also be closed during the movement of visiting leaders and delegates.

Students, parents, and other residents planning to travel during this period should check the latest traffic updates before leaving home.

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What Should You Check Before Travelling?

People travelling in Delhi over the next few days should keep a few things in mind:

Check the Delhi Traffic Police's official social media accounts before leaving home for updates on road closures, traffic restrictions and diversions.

Avoid routes that may be completely closed during VIP movements.

Stay away from routes around major hotels where visiting leaders and delegates are staying, as security restrictions may be higher in these areas.

If police personnel stop you during VIP movement, cooperate with the security arrangements and avoid arguments. Disrupting security operations could lead to action against you.

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