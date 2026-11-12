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English NewsEducationUPSC ESE 2027 Exam Dates Out: Prelims On January 31, Mains On June 18; Check Full Schedule

UPSC ESE 2027 Exam Dates Out: Prelims On January 31, Mains On June 18; Check Full Schedule

UPSC ESE Prelims 2027 will be held on January 31. Check paper-wise exam timings, shift schedule and engineering subjects here.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UPSC ESE Prelims 2027 examination scheduled for January 31.
  • Examination features two shifts: General Studies, Engineering Discipline.
  • Preliminary exam carries 500 marks across two papers.
  • Recruitment aims to fill 480 engineering service vacancies.

UPSC ESE 2027: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the examination schedule for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2027. Candidates preparing for the examination can now check the date, shift timings and other important details through the commission's official website at upsc.gov.in. 

As per the announced schedule, UPSC ESE Prelims 2027 will take place on January 31, 2027. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, with separate papers covering General Studies and Engineering Aptitude, followed by the respective engineering disciplines. 

The preliminary examination will carry a total of 500 marks. Of these, 200 marks will be allocated to General Studies and Engineering Aptitude, while the remaining 300 marks will be for the engineering discipline paper. 

The recruitment examination is being conducted to fill 480 vacancies in the organisation. Candidates are advised to go through the examination schedule carefully and plan their preparation according to the prescribed timings. 

UPSC ESE Prelims 2027: Check Exam Date And Shift Timings 

The UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Examination will be conducted on January 31, 2027, in two shifts. Candidates can check the paper-wise schedule below: 

  • Exam Date: January 31, 2027 
  • First Shift (9:30 AM to 11:30 AM): General Studies and Engineering Aptitude 
  • Second Shift (2 PM to 5 PM): Engineering Discipline Paper 

The engineering discipline paper will cover the following subjects: 

  • Civil Engineering 
  • Mechanical Engineering 
  • Electrical Engineering 
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering 

Candidates should carefully check their respective paper timings and plan their examination-day schedule accordingly. 

UPSC ESE Prelims 2027: Check Paper-Wise Marks Distribution 

Candidates appearing for the preliminary examination should also understand the marks allocation for both papers. 

The examination will have a combined weightage of 500 marks, divided between the following two papers: 

  • General Studies and Engineering Aptitude: 200 marks. 
  • Engineering Discipline: 300 marks. 

The two papers will be conducted in separate sessions on the same day. Candidates should prepare for both sections while keeping the prescribed examination structure in mind. 

UPSC ESE Prelims 2027: How To Download Exam Schedule 

Step 1: Visit the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in. 

Step 2: Look for the UPSC ESE Preliminary Examination 2027 schedule link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Click on the relevant link to open the examination timetable. 

Step 4: Check the examination date, paper details, and shift timings mentioned in the document. 

Step 5: Download the schedule and save it for future reference. 

UPSC ESE 2027 Admit Card And Result: Expected Dates 

Apart from the examination timetable, candidates should keep track of upcoming announcements regarding admit cards and preliminary examination results. 

UPSC is expected to issue the ESE Preliminary Examination 2027 admit cards in January 2027, before the scheduled examination. However, the commission has not specified an exact date for releasing the hall tickets. 

The preliminary examination results are tentatively expected in March 2027. The official result declaration date has not been confirmed yet.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the UPSC ESE Preliminary Examination 2027 scheduled?

The UPSC ESE Preliminary Examination 2027 is scheduled for January 31, 2027. It will be conducted in two distinct shifts.

What is the total marks distribution for the preliminary examination?

The preliminary examination has a combined weightage of 500 marks. General Studies and Engineering Aptitude account for 200 marks, while the Engineering Discipline paper carries 300 marks.

How many vacancies will be filled through the UPSC ESE 2027 recruitment?

The recruitment examination is being conducted to fill a total of 480 vacancies. Candidates are advised to prepare according to the schedule.

What are the shift timings for the UPSC ESE Prelims 2027?

The first shift (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude) is from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. The second shift (Engineering Discipline Paper) is from 2 PM to 5 PM.

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UPSC UPSC ESE 2027 UPSC ESE 2027 Exam Dates
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