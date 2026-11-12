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School Assembly News Headlines Today November 13 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, November 13, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Children’s Day 2026: Over 61 Lakh Tamil Nadu Students To Get Free Cakes, Special Cards From CM Vijay
- ‘Tell India’s Story To The World’: PM Modi Urges Media To Highlight Successes, Fight Drug Abuse
- ‘Happy Diwali’: Accused’s Chilling Remark After Shooting Ex-Tech Mahindra Executive Over Parking Row
- Wild Elephant Tramples Biker Twice On Haridwar-Dehradun Highway, Man Escapes Unhurt; Video Goes Viral
- Passenger Detained Over Hijack Threat To Kolkata-Mumbai Air India Flight After Handwriting Match
- Jensen Huang Had 2nd ‘Affair’ With Nvidia VP Kimberly Powell, Who Reported Directly To Him
- Fresh Bay Of Bengal System May Intensify Into Depression By Nov 15, Chennai Likely To Get Rain
- Hyundai Creta Next Gen Interior To Get Laptop Sized Screen
- Jensen Huang Faces Possible Nvidia Exit As Board Weighs Removal Amid Chinese Spy Affair Claims
- Delhi-NCR Chokes On Toxic Air Days After Diwali, IIT Delhi Records Severe AQI Of 412
- Two Missing Special Police Officers Found Shot Dead In J&K's Kishtwar, Weapons Missing
- New Muslim-Dalit Third Front In UP As Owaisi, Chandrashekhar Set To Announce Alliance Today
- Arvind Kejriwal, Daughter Get Death Threat, Rs 7 Crore Extortion Call By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
- Muslim-Dalit Third Front Takes Shape In UP, Chandrashekhar CM Face; Invites SP, Congress
- 'Firecrackers Purified Air, Killed Insects': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends Diwali Practices
- Bulldozer Outside Abhishek Banerjee’s Residence As Civic Body Removes Shed, Dismantles Gate
- 'Fake AI Books' Scam: Anbumani Demands White Paper, Arrests Over Tamil Nadu Library Purchases
International News
- US-Iran War: What Has Changed Since Trump's Midterm Election Loss And What's Next?
- Russia's Ambassador To US Alexander Darchiev Dies At 66, Moscow Cites Chronic Illness
- Iran Sets 7 Conditions For Hormuz Reopening, Warns Trump Of Another Defeat
- Elon Musk Offers To Hire Jensen Huang Amid Nvidia Ouster Reports: ‘Would Be An Honour’
- ‘Part Of Russia’s War Against Ukraine’: US Mercenary VanDyke Promises ‘Shocking Details’ After Tihar Release
- Trump Says Iran War Is ‘Effectively Over’: Is The West Asia Conflict Finally Nearing An End?
- US Evacuates Aircraft From Second UK Airbase After Iran Threat, Tankers Diverted To Germany
Business News
- Stock Market Holiday November 10: Why NSE, BSE Are Closed Today; Check Next Trading Session
- Bank Holiday Today, November 10: Banks Closed In 7 Cities; Check Full November Calendar
- Planning A Year-End Vacation After Diwali? 5 Ways To Keep Travel Spending In Check
- Boeing Job Cuts: 2,500 Employees At Risk As 737 Production Target Moves To 2027
- BYD Office Raided In Netherlands As JLR Alleges Defender Copying In Ti7 SUV
- GIFT Nifty Jumps 1.19%: Will Sensex, Nifty Open Higher After Diwali Holiday?
Sports News
- Ronaldo Makes Big Move After Portugal Retirement, Announces First-Ever TV Series
- Trouble For PSL? Three Bangladesh Stars Eye IPL 2027 Auction
- Will Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Play Final Two IND vs NZ ODIs? All You Need To Know
- Axar Patel's DC Captaincy In Doubt? All-Rounder 'Reluctant' To Continue: Report
- Pat Cummins Breaks Silence On Sandpaper-Gate Storm, Sets Date To Address Khawaja's Explosive Claims
- 'Blunder': Ex-India Star Delivers Blunt Verdict On Hardik Pandya's GT Exit After PBKS Trade
- IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Will Rain Spoil Another Clash? Check Latest Weather Forecast
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Top Headlines
Education
Children’s Day 2026: Over 61 Lakh Tamil Nadu Students To Get Free Cakes, Special Cards From CM Vijay
Education
UPSC ESE 2027 Exam Dates Out: Prelims On January 31, Mains On June 18; Check Full Schedule
Education
MP To Celebrate Birsa Munda Jayanti With State-Level Events In Jabalpur, Dhar And Khandwa
Education
Bihar Board Open School Date Sheet 2026 Released: Check Class 10, 12 December Exam Schedule
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When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
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