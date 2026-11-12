School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Children’s Day 2026: Over 61 Lakh Tamil Nadu Students To Get Free Cakes, Special Cards From CM Vijay

‘Tell India’s Story To The World’: PM Modi Urges Media To Highlight Successes, Fight Drug Abuse

‘Happy Diwali’: Accused’s Chilling Remark After Shooting Ex-Tech Mahindra Executive Over Parking Row

Wild Elephant Tramples Biker Twice On Haridwar-Dehradun Highway, Man Escapes Unhurt; Video Goes Viral

Passenger Detained Over Hijack Threat To Kolkata-Mumbai Air India Flight After Handwriting Match

Jensen Huang Had 2nd ‘Affair’ With Nvidia VP Kimberly Powell, Who Reported Directly To Him

Fresh Bay Of Bengal System May Intensify Into Depression By Nov 15, Chennai Likely To Get Rain

Hyundai Creta Next Gen Interior To Get Laptop Sized Screen

Jensen Huang Faces Possible Nvidia Exit As Board Weighs Removal Amid Chinese Spy Affair Claims

Delhi-NCR Chokes On Toxic Air Days After Diwali, IIT Delhi Records Severe AQI Of 412

Two Missing Special Police Officers Found Shot Dead In J&K's Kishtwar, Weapons Missing

New Muslim-Dalit Third Front In UP As Owaisi, Chandrashekhar Set To Announce Alliance Today

Arvind Kejriwal, Daughter Get Death Threat, Rs 7 Crore Extortion Call By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Muslim-Dalit Third Front Takes Shape In UP, Chandrashekhar CM Face; Invites SP, Congress

'Firecrackers Purified Air, Killed Insects': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends Diwali Practices

Bulldozer Outside Abhishek Banerjee’s Residence As Civic Body Removes Shed, Dismantles Gate

'Fake AI Books' Scam: Anbumani Demands White Paper, Arrests Over Tamil Nadu Library Purchases

International News

US-Iran War: What Has Changed Since Trump's Midterm Election Loss And What's Next?

Russia's Ambassador To US Alexander Darchiev Dies At 66, Moscow Cites Chronic Illness

Iran Sets 7 Conditions For Hormuz Reopening, Warns Trump Of Another Defeat

Elon Musk Offers To Hire Jensen Huang Amid Nvidia Ouster Reports: ‘Would Be An Honour’

‘Part Of Russia’s War Against Ukraine’: US Mercenary VanDyke Promises ‘Shocking Details’ After Tihar Release

Trump Says Iran War Is ‘Effectively Over’: Is The West Asia Conflict Finally Nearing An End?

US Evacuates Aircraft From Second UK Airbase After Iran Threat, Tankers Diverted To Germany

Business News

Stock Market Holiday November 10: Why NSE, BSE Are Closed Today; Check Next Trading Session

Bank Holiday Today, November 10: Banks Closed In 7 Cities; Check Full November Calendar

Planning A Year-End Vacation After Diwali? 5 Ways To Keep Travel Spending In Check

Boeing Job Cuts: 2,500 Employees At Risk As 737 Production Target Moves To 2027

BYD Office Raided In Netherlands As JLR Alleges Defender Copying In Ti7 SUV

GIFT Nifty Jumps 1.19%: Will Sensex, Nifty Open Higher After Diwali Holiday?

Sports News

Ronaldo Makes Big Move After Portugal Retirement, Announces First-Ever TV Series

Trouble For PSL? Three Bangladesh Stars Eye IPL 2027 Auction

Will Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Play Final Two IND vs NZ ODIs? All You Need To Know

Axar Patel 's DC Captaincy In Doubt? All-Rounder 'Reluctant' To Continue: Report

Pat Cummins Breaks Silence On Sandpaper-Gate Storm, Sets Date To Address Khawaja's Explosive Claims

'Blunder': Ex-India Star Delivers Blunt Verdict On Hardik Pandya's GT Exit After PBKS Trade

IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Will Rain Spoil Another Clash? Check Latest Weather Forecast

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