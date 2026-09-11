CBSE Board Exams 2027: Class 10, 12 Candidate List Submission To Start Soon, Check Key Details

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has informed the principals of its affiliated schools that the registration process for Classes 9 and 11 and the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes 10 and 12 will begin soon.

Ahead of the process, the board has asked schools to keep students’ personal information and subject details ready. Schools have also been advised to carefully check the information before submitting it to avoid problems later during the examination process.

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CBSE Asks Schools To Keep Student Details Ready

Schools will need to ensure that the following details are accurate and updated:

Student’s full name as mentioned in the admission register

Date of birth

Gender

Category, such as General, SC, ST or OBC

Full names of parents or guardians with correct spellings

Subjects selected by the student as per the prescribed scheme of studies

Photograph and signature in the required format

The board has asked schools to verify these details carefully before submission. Any mistake in the information may create difficulties later and could require corrections during the examination process.

CBSE Lists Common Errors By Schools

The board also pointed out several issues reported during recent examinations. According to CBSE, some schools entered incorrect subject codes or subjects, which later resulted in requests to make corrections.

Other issues highlighted by the board include incorrect student or parent details, failure to submit the LOC for students, and delays in submitting the LOC within the prescribed timeline.

CBSE said such errors continued despite repeated reminders asking schools to check students’ personal information and subject details before submission.

CBSE Issues Reminder Ahead Of LOC Submission

The board has asked schools to complete the necessary preparations before the registration and LOC submission process begins.

"All such challenges have affected the Board's ability to maintain timelines and ensure efficiency in examination while also leading to undue problems faced by candidates. Thus, all schools are once again requested to ensure that they are prepared with all correct student details before the submission of LOC," the CBSE stated.

For students and parents, this means that the details submitted by the school should be checked carefully, particularly the candidate’s name, date of birth, parent or guardian details, and subjects.

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Registration And LOC Submission For 2026-27 Session

The latest communication is a prior intimation to schools before the start of the registration and LOC submission processes for the 2026-27 academic session.

While the process is yet to begin, schools have been asked to prepare the required information in advance. Accurate data submission will help avoid correction requests and other issues at a later stage of the examination process.

Students and parents should therefore stay in touch with their respective schools for further updates on the registration and LOC submission process.

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