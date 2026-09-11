CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Result Declared: Know How To Check Scorecard And Results

CSIR-UGC NET June Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results and ranks on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

A total of 1,87,739 candidates registered for the examination, while 1,50,057 candidates appeared for the test.

The examination was conducted on July 17 and 18 for five subjects. Earlier, on August 29, NTA released the scores and final answer keys for the examination.

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Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Update!



The Result and Rank for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Examination have been declared.



Candidates can check their result and rank through the official website.



Visit: https://t.co/MU0mGVvWRu



Helpline 011-40759000

Email -… pic.twitter.com/uCDGVHNRjP — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) September 10, 2026

CSIR-UGC NET June 2026: How To Check Result

Step 1: Go to the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the link for the CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 result.

Step 3: Enter the required login details.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result and rank.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.

UGC NET Re-Exam Answer Key 2026: How To Challenge

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'UGC-NET June 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key Challenge' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: The answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Select the question or questions you want to challenge.

Step 7: Provide valid arguments, upload supporting documents, and pay the required fee.

Step 8: Review the details and confirm your submission.

Step 9: Save the confirmation page for future reference.

What Is CSIR-UGC NET Conducted For?

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination determines eligibility for the 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD', and 'admission to PhD only' in Indian universities and colleges.

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CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Final Answer Key

The final answer keys for all five subjects are available on the official website. Candidates can log in using their credentials and check the final answer key for their respective subject.

CSIR-UGC NET June 2026: Helpline

For further clarification regarding the examination, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. Queries can also be sent to csirnet@nta.ac.in.

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