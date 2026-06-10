Delhi Schools To Counsel Class IX Repeaters, Offer NIOS Path To Prevent Dropouts

New Delhi: The Delhi government's NIOS Project has directed heads of government schools to identify and counsel students who have failed Class IX more than once, stressing the need to prevent them from dropping out of the education system.

In a circular issued by the Directorate of Education, school heads have been asked to prepare a list of students who have failed Class IX twice or thrice and personally invite them and their parents to school for counselling at a mutually convenient time.

It stated that in the absence of proper guidance and motivation, such students are at risk of discontinuing their studies. It also underlined the need to counsel parents and assure them of continued support from schools.

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School authorities have been directed to encourage students to continue their education in their regular schools. However, if students or parents remain unwilling to pursue regular schooling and seek a School Leaving Certificate (SLC), schools have been asked to guide them towards admission in Class X through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Project, it said.

According to the circular, admission through the NIOS route would allow students to continue their education without losing an academic year, while giving them the flexibility to study at their own pace and choose subjects of their preference.

The heads of schools have also been instructed to inform parents that subjects such as Mathematics are not compulsory under the NIOS scheme and that students can opt for other subjects based on their interests and abilities, the department said.

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The circular further clarified that students who pass Class X through the NIOS Project remain eligible for admission to Class XI in their parent government schools.

Calling the initiative important in preventing school dropouts, the directorate said the objective is to ensure that all children complete at least their school education and remain connected with the education system.

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