Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationGood News For UPSC Aspirants: NDA, NA II and CDS II 2026 Registration Deadline Extended

Good News For UPSC Aspirants: NDA, NA II and CDS II 2026 Registration Deadline Extended

UPSC has extended the application deadline for NDA, NA II and CDS II 2026 exams. Eligible candidates can now apply until June 11.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 10:21 AM (IST)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has provided additional time for candidates seeking admission through the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA) II, 2026, and the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II, 2026. Aspirants who have not yet completed their applications can now submit them until June 11, 2026, by 6:00 PM. 

The online registration process for both recruitment examinations commenced on May 20, 2026. With the latest extension, candidates have received another opportunity to complete their applications before the revised deadline expires. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Test 2026: Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Preparation, Assures Error-Free Exam

UPSC Extends Registration Window 

The extension comes as a relief for many defence aspirants who were unable to complete the application process within the original timeline. Interested and eligible candidates can use the extra time to submit their forms through the official UPSC portal. 

Both examinations are scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 2026. Admit cards for the tests will be released closer to the examination date on the commission's official website. 

Vacancy Details for NDA and CDS 2026 

The NDA and NA II 2026 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 394 vacancies across various wings of the armed forces. 

  • The available positions include: 
  • 208 vacancies in the Army Wing 
  • 42 vacancies in the Navy 
  • 120 vacancies in the Air Force 
  • 24 vacancies in the Naval Academy 

Meanwhile, the CDS II 2026 examination is being conducted to recruit candidates for 451 posts in different defence training academies. 

The distribution of vacancies is as follows: 

  • 100 posts in the Indian Military Academy (IMA) 
  • 32 posts in the Air Force Academy (AFA) 
  • 26 posts in the Indian Naval Academy (INA) 
  • 293 posts in the Officers' Training Academy (OTA) 

Eligibility Criteria for NDA II 2026 

Candidates applying for the Army Wing of the National Defence Academy must have passed Class 12 or be appearing in the examination from a recognised board. 

For admission to the Air Force and Naval Wings, applicants should have passed or be appearing in Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as subjects. 

In terms of age eligibility, candidates must have been born between January 1, 2008, and January 1, 2011, with both dates included. 

ALSO READ: AP, Telangana Schools To Reopen After Summer Break: Classes To Resume On This Date, Check What's Next

Who Can Apply for CDS II 2026? 

For admission to the Indian Military Academy and Officers Training Academy, candidates must possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university. 

Applicants interested in the Indian Naval Academy are required to hold an engineering degree. Those seeking admission to the Air Force Academy must have a bachelor's degree and should have studied Physics and Mathematics at the 10+2 level. 

Candidates applying for CDS II 2026 must have been born not earlier than July 1, 2003, and not later than July 1, 2008. 

Aspirants are advised to carefully review the detailed eligibility conditions and application guidelines available on the official UPSC website before submitting their forms. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 10 Jun 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UPSC 2026 Good News For UPSC Aspirants CDS II 2026 Registration Deadline Extended NDA 2026 Registration Deadline Extended NA II 2026 Registration Deadline Extended
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Good News For UPSC Aspirants: NDA, NA II and CDS II 2026 Registration Deadline Extended
Good News For UPSC Aspirants: NDA, NA II and CDS II 2026 Registration Deadline Extended
Education
AP, Telangana Schools To Reopen After Summer Break: Classes To Resume On This Date, Check What's Next
AP, Telangana Schools To Reopen After Summer Break: Classes To Resume On This Date, Check What's Next
Education
NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA Opens Scribe Registration Window For Eligible Candidates; Deadline June 12
NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA Opens Scribe Registration Window For Eligible Candidates; Deadline June 12
Education
NEET UG Re-Test 2026: Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Preparation, Assures Error-Free Exam
NEET UG Re-Test 2026: Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Preparation, Assures Error-Free Exam
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Crisis: Iranian Drones Reportedly Spotted Over Iraq as US–Iran Military Tensions Intensify
Uttar Pradesh News: Severe Storm Causes Widespread Damage Across Uttar Pradesh, Claims Life in Firozabad
Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir: Massive Protests Erupt in PoK as Demonstrators Defy Pakistani Authorities Amid Security Crackdown
Middle East Crisis: Iranian Drones Spotted Over Iraq as US–Iran Tensions Escalate Following Airstrikes
Madhya Pradesh Politics: Congress Faces Setback as Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Is Rejected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget