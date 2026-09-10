New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of reports about dozens of schoolchildren from Khambhatha and nearby settlements in Chhattisgarh's Gariyaband district being forced to cross the swollen Pairi River to reach their schools.

The children reportedly use a narrow and slippery iron ladder attached to an incomplete bridge to make the crossing. The NHRC observed that the situation raises severe human rights concerns related to the safety and education of the children.

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NHRC Issues Notice To Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary

Following the report, the NHRC issued an official notice to the Chief Secretary of the Government of Chhattisgarh. The commission has sought a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The action follows a media report dated September 3, 2026, which highlighted the difficulties faced by the schoolchildren while travelling to their schools.

Bridge Between Deharguda And Khambhatha Incomplete For Years

The roughly 300-metre-long bridge connects Deharguda and Khambhatha in the Mainpur Block area of Gariyaband district.

According to the media report, construction of the bridge has remained incomplete for nearly six years. The delay has continued despite assurances given by authorities to local villagers around a year ago that the work would be completed within six months.

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Monsoon Increases Risk For Schoolchildren

The ongoing monsoon season has made the situation more dangerous. The shallow Pairi River has turned into a dangerous torrent, increasing the risk for students who are forced to use the makeshift ladder structure every day.

The NHRC's notice has sought a detailed report from the Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary on the situation involving the schoolchildren and the unfinished bridge.

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