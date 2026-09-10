India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationChhattisgarh Schoolchildren Forced To Risk River Crossing Via Unfinished Bridge: NHRC Seeks Report

Chhattisgarh Schoolchildren Forced To Risk River Crossing Via Unfinished Bridge: NHRC Seeks Report

NHRC seeks a report from Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary after schoolchildren reportedly cross the swollen Pairi River via an unfinished bridge.

Written By : ABP Live Education |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 10:06 AM (IST)

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of reports about dozens of schoolchildren from Khambhatha and nearby settlements in Chhattisgarh's Gariyaband district being forced to cross the swollen Pairi River to reach their schools. 

The children reportedly use a narrow and slippery iron ladder attached to an incomplete bridge to make the crossing. The NHRC observed that the situation raises severe human rights concerns related to the safety and education of the children. 

ALSO READ: Bihar Board Inter Result 2026: 168 Toppers To Receive Cash Awards, Laptops

NHRC Issues Notice To Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary 

Following the report, the NHRC issued an official notice to the Chief Secretary of the Government of Chhattisgarh. The commission has sought a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. 

The action follows a media report dated September 3, 2026, which highlighted the difficulties faced by the schoolchildren while travelling to their schools. 

Bridge Between Deharguda And Khambhatha Incomplete For Years 

The roughly 300-metre-long bridge connects Deharguda and Khambhatha in the Mainpur Block area of Gariyaband district. 

According to the media report, construction of the bridge has remained incomplete for nearly six years. The delay has continued despite assurances given by authorities to local villagers around a year ago that the work would be completed within six months. 

ALSO READ: Want To Study At IIT Madras Without JEE? Apply For BS Programme 2026, Check Who Can Apply

Monsoon Increases Risk For Schoolchildren 

The ongoing monsoon season has made the situation more dangerous. The shallow Pairi River has turned into a dangerous torrent, increasing the risk for students who are forced to use the makeshift ladder structure every day. 

The NHRC's notice has sought a detailed report from the Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary on the situation involving the schoolchildren and the unfinished bridge. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 10 Sep 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Chhattisgarh School NHRC CHHATTISGARH
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Bihar Board Inter Result 2026: 168 Toppers To Receive Cash Awards, Laptops
Bihar Board Inter Result 2026: 168 Toppers To Receive Cash Awards, Laptops
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today September 10, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today September 10, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
Gujarat Approves Rs 1.50 Crore For Modern Facilities At Tribal Schools, Hostels In Aravalli
Gujarat Approves Rs 1.50 Crore For Modern Facilities At Tribal Schools, Hostels In Aravalli
Education
Want To Study At IIT Madras Without JEE? Apply For BS Programme 2026, Check Who Can Apply
Want To Study At IIT Madras Without JEE? Apply For BS Programme 2026, Check Who Can Apply
Advertisement

Videos

Ranchi: Ranchi Water Tank Collapse, 2 Labourers Killed in Tragic Accident Near Marwari College
BRICS Summit in Delhi: PM Modi-Putin Bilateral Meet to Focus on Trade, Economy and Transport
Delhi Building Collapse: Delhi Saty Niketan Building Collapse, 7 Deaths Trigger MCD Crackdown on Illegal Constructions
Infrastructure : Goa Gets New Infrastructure Boost, 5+ Km Six-Lane Elevated Corridor Inaugurated in Porvorim
US-Iran War: Trump’s Big Claims on Iran & Russia-Ukraine Wars, Predicts Both Conflicts Will End After US Midterm Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget