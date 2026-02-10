School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Supreme Court’s Big Message On SIR: Extends Deadline, Mamata-ECI Row Widens

Chabahar Port Symbol of Strong India-Iran Partnership: Iranian Envoy To India

PIL Against Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Alleged Shooting Video, 12 Activists Move SC

Mahayuti Secures Hat-Trick With Zilla Parishad Wins: Dy CM Shinde

Delhi Police Lodges FIR Over Leak Of Ex-Army Chief Naravane’s Unpublished Book

Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sources

Unnao Rape Case: SC Refuses To Hear Kuldeep Sengar's Bail Plea, Asks Delhi HC For 'Out-Of-Turn' Hearing

Congress Women MPs Write To Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Allege Pressure to Defend PM Modi’s Absence

‘PM Modi Skipped House Out Of Fear’: Congress Women MPs Write To Lok Sabha Speaker On Absence

International News

'National Interest Drives Our Decision': Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On Russian Oil Imports

Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise Ahead Of Netanyahu’s Washington Visit

US Trims Tariff On Bangladesh From 20% To 19% Ahead Of General Elections

UK May Get Its First Muslim Prime Minister: What Is Shabana Mahmood’s Kashmir Connection?

After Trump’s Threats, Khamenei Breaks 37-Year Military Tradition

‘US Would’ve Won T20 If…’: Piyush Goyal Jokes At Sergio Gor-Hosted India-US Trade Reception

Yunus Makes Clarion Call For 'Yes' Vote For Bangladesh Referendum

'Not Until US Is Compensated': Trump Threatens To Block Opening Of Ontario-Michigan Bridge

Business News

Taiwan Says 40% Shift Of Semiconductor Manufacturing To US ‘Impossible’ Amid Trade Pressure

Central Govt Employees Alert! Big Update On DA Hike, Salary Likely To Increase Before Holi

Foreign Investors Return! FPIs Infuse Rs 8,129 Crore In First Week Of February

Share Markets Close On A High, Sensex Ends Above 84K, Nifty Over 150 Points Up

‘Golden Day’ For Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin Inaugurates Rs 9,000 Crore Tata JLR Plant In Ranipet

Moody’s Projects India GDP At 6.4% For FY27, Below FinMin Estimate

Rupee Falls 36 Paise To 90.70 Amid US-Iran Tensions, Rising Crude

Sports News

BCCI Releases Central Contract List: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Demoted, Only Three Players In Grade A

T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India

‘Nothing To Offer’: ICC Rejects PCB’s Condition To End India T20 World Cup Boycott

Manu Bhaker Falls Short Of Gold In Double Shoot-Off At Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship

Harshit Rana Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery, Shares Update on Social Media

‘Made My Life A Lot Easier’: India Coach Gambhir Lauds Suryakumar Yadav’s Captaincy

T20 World Cup: Italy Rocked As Captain Wayne Madsen Suffers Shoulder Dislocation

Coach Gambhir Hosts Indian Cricketers Ahead Of T20 WC Clash

Education Loan Information:

