Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 10, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, February 10, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Supreme Court’s Big Message On SIR: Extends Deadline, Mamata-ECI Row Widens
- Chabahar Port Symbol of Strong India-Iran Partnership: Iranian Envoy To India
- PIL Against Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Alleged Shooting Video, 12 Activists Move SC
- Mahayuti Secures Hat-Trick With Zilla Parishad Wins: Dy CM Shinde
- Delhi Police Lodges FIR Over Leak Of Ex-Army Chief Naravane’s Unpublished Book
- Chabahar Port Symbol of Strong India-Iran Partnership: Iranian Envoy To India
- Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sources
- Unnao Rape Case: SC Refuses To Hear Kuldeep Sengar's Bail Plea, Asks Delhi HC For 'Out-Of-Turn' Hearing
- Congress Women MPs Write To Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Allege Pressure to Defend PM Modi’s Absence
- ‘PM Modi Skipped House Out Of Fear’: Congress Women MPs Write To Lok Sabha Speaker On Absence
- Supreme Court’s Big Message On SIR: Extends Deadline, Mamata-ECI Row Widens
International News
- 'National Interest Drives Our Decision': Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On Russian Oil Imports
- Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise Ahead Of Netanyahu’s Washington Visit
- US Trims Tariff On Bangladesh From 20% To 19% Ahead Of General Elections
- UK May Get Its First Muslim Prime Minister: What Is Shabana Mahmood’s Kashmir Connection?
- After Trump’s Threats, Khamenei Breaks 37-Year Military Tradition
- ‘US Would’ve Won T20 If…’: Piyush Goyal Jokes At Sergio Gor-Hosted India-US Trade Reception
- Yunus Makes Clarion Call For 'Yes' Vote For Bangladesh Referendum
- 'Not Until US Is Compensated': Trump Threatens To Block Opening Of Ontario-Michigan Bridge
Business News
- Taiwan Says 40% Shift Of Semiconductor Manufacturing To US ‘Impossible’ Amid Trade Pressure
- Central Govt Employees Alert! Big Update On DA Hike, Salary Likely To Increase Before Holi
- Foreign Investors Return! FPIs Infuse Rs 8,129 Crore In First Week Of February
- Taiwan Says 40% Shift Of Semiconductor Manufacturing To US ‘Impossible’ Amid Trade Pressure
- Share Markets Close On A High, Sensex Ends Above 84K, Nifty Over 150 Points Up
- ‘Golden Day’ For Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin Inaugurates Rs 9,000 Crore Tata JLR Plant In Ranipet
- Moody’s Projects India GDP At 6.4% For FY27, Below FinMin Estimate
- Rupee Falls 36 Paise To 90.70 Amid US-Iran Tensions, Rising Crude
Sports News
- BCCI Releases Central Contract List: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Demoted, Only Three Players In Grade A
- T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
- Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
- ‘Nothing To Offer’: ICC Rejects PCB’s Condition To End India T20 World Cup Boycott
- Manu Bhaker Falls Short Of Gold In Double Shoot-Off At Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship
- BCCI Releases Central Contract List: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Demoted, Only Three Players In Grade A
- Harshit Rana Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery, Shares Update on Social Media
- ‘Made My Life A Lot Easier’: India Coach Gambhir Lauds Suryakumar Yadav’s Captaincy
- T20 World Cup: Italy Rocked As Captain Wayne Madsen Suffers Shoulder Dislocation
- Coach Gambhir Hosts Indian Cricketers Ahead Of T20 WC Clash
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Related Video
Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News
Follow Education News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Sports
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
World
Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise
World
US Trims Tariff On Bangladesh From 20% To 19% Ahead Of General Elections
News
Delhi Police Lodges FIR Over Leak Of Ex-Army Chief Naravane’s Unpublished Book
Advertisement
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Opinion