Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationDelhi Govt Brings ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ To DU Colleges Under Vasantotsav 2026

Delhi Govt Brings ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ To DU Colleges Under Vasantotsav 2026

Delhi Govt plans Bhajan Clubbing events at DU colleges under Vasantotsav 2026 to blend devotion with youth music.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 08:45 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Colleges in the national capital are set to host a series of devotional music programmes under 'Vasantotsav 2026' celebrations, with the government planning to organise 'Bhajan Clubbing' events across several Delhi University campuses from February 10 to 19.

Art, Culture, Language and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the initiative aims to connect young people with India's cultural and spiritual traditions in a contemporary format that resonates with them.

He said devotional practices such as bhajan and kirtan form the core of Indian culture and have found renewed interest among the youth in recent years.

Mishra said the programme is being organised under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and described it as a youth-focused cultural initiative that blends devotion with modern musical expression.

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on cultural traditions during the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, saying such initiatives have encouraged wider participation in spiritual and cultural activities.

The 'Bhajan Clubbing' series will begin on February 10 at Ramjas College with a performance by the Leela Band. On February 11, musician Raghav Raja will perform at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, according to a statement.

On February 12, ARSD College will host a programme by India Music Collective focusing on bhajans and meditation, while Sadho Band will perform at Shaheed Sukhdev College on the same day. Rahasya Band is scheduled to perform at Shyam Lal College on February 13, and Keshavam will present devotional hymns at PGDAV College, the statement added.

A larger event featuring Keshavam will be held at the University Stadium on February 16. The series will conclude on February 19 with a performance by the SAM Band at Shivaji College, it read.

Mishra said the initiative seeks to encourage students to engage with their cultural roots and spiritual traditions through music, while presenting these elements in a form that aligns with contemporary sensibilities.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ramjas College Education News Vasantotsav 2026 Bhajan Clubbing At DU
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
World
Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise Ahead Of Netanyahu’s Washington Visit
Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise
World
US Trims Tariff On Bangladesh From 20% To 19% Ahead Of General Elections
US Trims Tariff On Bangladesh From 20% To 19% Ahead Of General Elections
News
Delhi Police Lodges FIR Over Leak Of Ex-Army Chief Naravane’s Unpublished Book
Delhi Police Lodges FIR Over Leak Of Ex-Army Chief Naravane’s Unpublished Book
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal a Game-Changer for Dairy Sector, Amul Secures Farmers & Global Opportunities
Politics News: Assam BJP Deletes Controversial “Shooting” Video of CM Hemant Biswa Sarma Amid Backlash
Breaking News: Tragic Classroom Shooting Shakes Tarn Taran Law College Student Kills Peer and Self
Breaking Now: Lok Sabha Suspended Amid Opposition Clash, No-Confidence Motion Looms
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget