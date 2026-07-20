Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minimum land area requirements also relaxed for establishing new private schools.

In a major policy reform, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has approved the complete replacement of the "Essentiality Certificate" required to open private schools with a streamlined self-certification system, a press release stated.

Under this decision, the Directorate of Education will remove decades-old administrative restrictions under the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSER), 1973.

According to the press release from the office of Education Minister Ashish Sood, this reform follows the recommendations of the high-level Compliance Reduction and Deregulation Exercise, aimed at simplifying administrative procedures.

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Ashish Sood stated that this transition ensures Delhi's school recognition rules align strictly with the Central Government's Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

Under the Central RTE Act, school recognition must be based strictly on meeting established norms and standards--such as physical infrastructure, safety, teacher qualifications, and pupil-teacher ratios.

The central law has no provision for subjective government approvals regarding "local need" or the number of existing schools in an area.

To remove these contradictions, the policy amends Rule 44(3) of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973. Previously, applicants had to submit a prior notice of intention to open a school, and the government had to decide if a school was "necessary" in that specific zone. This requirement is now removed.

The policy also amends Rule 50 (ii). Previously, the government had to assess the "real need" of an area by counting existing schools before granting recognition. This restriction has been removed.

In tandem with these procedural updates, the Delhi Government has also significantly relaxed the rigid minimum land area requirement previously mandated for the registration and setting up of private schools, the press release said.

Acknowledging Delhi's high urban density, this land clause relaxation aims to reduce spatial hurdles, allowing quality institutions to emerge closer to residential clusters without compromising on structural safety or educational quality.

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The Delhi minister stated, "Our goal is to ensure that every child in Delhi has access to high-quality education in safe, well-equipped schools. By replacing the outdated 'Essentiality Certificate' with a simple self-certification system, we are shifting the focus from unnecessary administrative paperwork to what truly matters--excellent infrastructure, qualified teachers, and proper student-teacher ratios. This reform brings Delhi's rules in perfect alignment with the Central RTE Act, ensuring that school recognition is based strictly on transparent standards, not subjective hurdles."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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