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English NewsEducationDharmendra Pradhan Meets NEET 2026 AIR 2 Panshul Bansal, Says His Success Will Inspire Millions

Dharmendra Pradhan Meets NEET 2026 AIR 2 Panshul Bansal, Says His Success Will Inspire Millions

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulates NEET UG 2026 AIR 2 Panshul Bansal, praising his dedication and wishing him success in medicine.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 09:19 AM (IST)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday congratulated Haryana's Panshul Bansal, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 2 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026, describing his accomplishment as a reflection of determination, hard work and the aspirations of India's youth. The minister also expressed confidence that the young achiever would make a valuable contribution to the country's healthcare sector in the years ahead. 

Sharing his message on X, Pradhan appreciated the student's remarkable performance in one of the country's most competitive entrance examinations and extended his best wishes for the next phase of his academic journey. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Result 2026: Top 10 States With The Highest Number Of Qualified Candidates; Check The Full List

Dharmendra Pradhan Congratulates NEET UG 2026 AIR 2 

In his post, the Union minister lauded Panshul Bansal's achievement and highlighted the qualities that helped him reach the top ranks in the national medical entrance examination. 

"Met Panshul Bansal from Haryana, who has secured AIR 2 in NEET UG 2026. Congratulated him on this outstanding achievement and wished him success in his career. His accomplishment reflects the dedication, perseverance and aspiration of India's young minds. I am confident he will contribute meaningfully to the nation's healthcare ecosystem through excellence and service," he said. 

Pradhan also conveyed his best wishes for Bansal's future as a medical professional. He said he believes the Haryana student will play an important role in strengthening India's healthcare ecosystem through his knowledge, commitment and service to society. 

NEET UG 2026 Result Declared by NTA 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET UG 2026 results after conducting the examination on June 21, 2026. The national-level entrance test serves as the gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and several other undergraduate medical programmes across the country. 

The examination witnessed participation from nearly 20 lakh candidates, making it one of the largest entrance tests in India. Students appeared for the exam at 5,440 examination centres spread across 551 cities in India, along with 14 international cities. 

According to official figures released by the NTA, 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical and allied health courses this year. 

ALSO READ: 'Re-NEET Proved Beneficial For Me': Jabalpur's Aryaman Solanki Secures AIR 46 In NEET UG 2026

Aryan Gupta Secures AIR 1 in NEET UG 2026 

While Panshul Bansal claimed the second rank nationally, Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana emerged as the NEET UG 2026 topper by securing All India Rank (AIR) 1. He scored 715 marks out of a total of 720 and achieved a 99.9999 percentile.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News DHarmendra Pradhan NEET UG 2026 AIR 2 Panshul Bansal NEET 2026 Topper
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