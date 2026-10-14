Delhi Government Sets Up Academic Task Group To Monitor School Performance

New Delhi: The Delhi Education Department has constituted a task group under its Examination Branch to monitor academic targets across government schools at headquarters, district and zonal levels to strengthen the monitoring of academic progress and develop strategies to improve learning outcomes in schools.

The Academic Task Group (ATG) will also provide academic support and follow-up action on feedback, according to a circular issued on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exams 2027: Waiting For The Date Sheet? Here's What We Know

Teachers and officials selected for the group have been directed to report for their new assignment by October 16.

The ATG will function under the Additional Director of Education (Examination) and comprise two verticals -- monitoring teams at three administrative levels and an academic resource team of officials and teachers, it said.

The headquarters-level monitoring team will consist of seven members under the chairpersonship of the Additional Director of Education (Examination). It will analyse and monitor academic goals and targets set by school heads on the department's Management Information System (MIS) module, it mentioned.

The headquarters team will provide actionable inputs to district-level monitoring teams and facilitate academic support from the headquarters wherever required, according to the order.

At the district level, teams comprising Deputy Directors of Education (Zones) will function under the District Deputy Director of Education concerned. They will assess academic progress across their districts and formulate district-specific strategies to improve school performance.

These teams will also be responsible for ensuring timely compliance with feedback, directions and recommendations issued by the headquarters-level monitoring team, it added.

At the zonal level, each monitoring team will be headed by its Deputy Director of Education (Zone) and include a principal as member-coordinator, along with two to five teachers nominated by the district deputy director of education.

The zonal teams will monitor academic progress at individual schools, prepare zone-specific strategies to improve outcomes and ensure that schools comply with directions and recommendations received from district and headquarters-level teams, it read.

The heads of the schools concerned have been directed to relieve the selected teachers with immediate effect so that they can take up their new assignments. The officials and teachers have also been instructed to report to the Examination Branch by the same date, the circular said.

ALSO READ: Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2026: Vacancies Announced, Check Salaries And Apply By November 12

The selected personnel will be posted at the headquarters on diverted capacity for an initial period of six months, up to March 2027, and will be treated as non-vocational staff during their assignment, it said and added that their attendance will be marked as 'on duty' by the heads of their respective parent schools. The Examination Branch will provide a consolidated monthly attendance statement to the schools concerned.

The order stated that members may be sent back to their parent schools at any time at the discretion of the Additional Director of Education (Examination). Their tenure may also be extended following a periodic review of the group's work, conduct and performance.

To prevent the deployment of teachers from affecting classroom teaching, the department has provided for additional posts against teachers assigned to the ATG in their parent schools. As an interim arrangement, school heads may approach district authorities to depute guest or contractual teachers in the same subject to maintain the teaching-learning process, it said.

The move seeks to establish a structured mechanism for monitoring academic goals and coordinating support across different levels of the school education administration, it added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI