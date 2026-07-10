Delhi DoE EWS Admission 2026: Second Lottery Result OUT, Check School Allotment Here

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, has released the second computerised lottery result for admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories for the 2026-27 academic session. Parents and guardians whose children were registered for the admission process can now check the school allotted to them through the official Delhi EWS admission portal at edudel.nic.in.

The admission process is conducted under the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act for entry-level classes in private unaided recognised schools across Delhi. The second lottery has been carried out to fill seats that remained vacant after the completion of the first round of admissions and document verification.

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Selected Candidates Must Complete Document Verification

Students who have been allotted a school in the second lottery must now complete the document verification and admission process within the schedule announced by the Directorate of Education.

Parents are advised to keep all the required original documents ready, as admission will be confirmed only after successful verification. The Directorate has also informed that selected applicants will receive updates through their registered mobile numbers.

In addition, parents should continue checking the official admission portal regularly for updates regarding document verification, reporting dates, and any further admission-related instructions.

Delhi DoE EWS Admission 2026 Second Lottery Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official Delhi EWS admission portal at edudel.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the EWS/DG/CWSN Admission Lottery Result.

Step 3: Enter the required application or registration details.

Step 4: Submit the information.

Step 5: The allotted school will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the allotment letter for future reference.

NOTE: The Directorate has also provided a direct link on the admission portal to download the Delhi DoE EWS Admission List.

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What Happens If You Are Not Selected?

The Delhi EWS admission process is designed to provide free education to eligible children from economically weaker and disadvantaged families in private schools through a transparent computerised lottery system whenever applications exceed the number of available seats.

Parents whose children have not been allotted a seat in the second lottery are advised to keep checking the official website for any future announcements or additional rounds of admissions, if notified by the Directorate of Education.

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