CBSE To Launch Free AI And STEM Online Programme For Students, Teachers On August 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to roll out a new online learning initiative aimed at helping students and teachers build future-ready skills in Computational Thinking (CT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and STEM education. The programme, titled '3030 Eklavya' Online Series, will begin on August 15, 2026, and is being organised in collaboration with the Centre for Creative Learning (CCL), IIT Gandhinagar.

The initiative is part of CBSE's wider efforts to introduce AI and computational thinking at the school level and equip learners with essential skills such as logical reasoning, critical thinking, and problem-solving.

Earlier this year, the Board introduced a Curriculum Framework for Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for students of Classes 3 to 8. The framework is designed to familiarise children with AI concepts from an early stage while encouraging pattern recognition, logical analysis, and an understanding of how AI is used in everyday life.

Following the launch of the framework, CBSE also issued a notification on April 9, 2026, declaring "Computational Thinking (CT) and Understanding Artificial Intelligence (AI)" as the official training theme for the 2026-27 academic session, with the objective of enhancing classroom teaching and learning practices.

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Eight Live Sessions to Build AI and STEM Skills

The newly announced '3030 Eklavya' Online Series has been developed to provide both conceptual knowledge and hands-on exposure to Computational Thinking, Artificial Intelligence and STEM through inquiry-based learning activities.

The opening session, "Computational Thinking and AI with Matchboxes," is scheduled for August 15 at 4 pm. The remaining seven sessions will be broadcast live every Sunday from 4 pm.

The programme is open to teachers and students of Class 6 and above. Participation is voluntary, and registration is free, although interested participants must register before joining.

Certificates Available for Participants and Teachers

The online series will include eight interactive sessions. Participants who successfully complete the required assignments or homework can receive a participation certificate by paying Rs 200 plus applicable taxes.

Teachers who complete all eight sessions and fulfil the prescribed eligibility criteria will be eligible for a certificate of competency, which is also available for Rs 200 plus applicable taxes.

For teachers working in CBSE-affiliated schools, every completed episode will count as three Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours under school-based training, provided they earn the certificate and their names are included in the CCL-IIT Gandhinagar database.

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CBSE Encourages Schools to Join the Initiative

The live sessions will be conducted in Hindi, while English subtitles will be added after publication to make the content accessible to a wider audience.

To support the implementation of the initiative, CBSE has sought the cooperation of affiliated schools, District Training Coordinators, and its Centres of Excellence. More than 450 District Level Deliberations (DLDs) have also been planned across the country to strengthen awareness and implementation of Computational Thinking and AI in schools.

The Board has advised all affiliated schools to encourage eligible teachers and students to participate in the voluntary enrichment programme, which is intended to prepare learners for the growing role of Artificial Intelligence and technology in education and future careers.

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