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English NewsEducationTamil Nadu Budget 2026 Gives Biggest Boost To School Education With Rs 44,527 Crore Allocation

Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Gives Biggest Boost To School Education With Rs 44,527 Crore Allocation

Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 allocates Rs 44,527 crore to School Education, the highest among all departments. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj gets the second-highest allocation of Rs 39,609 crore.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Infrastructure, energy, home, and agriculture departments received substantial funds.

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday presented the Revised Budget Estimates for the 2026-27 financial year, with the School Education Department receiving the highest allocation of Rs 44,527 crore, followed by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj at Rs 39,609 crore.

Presenting the budget in the Legislative Assembly, state Finance Minister N Marie Wilson outlined major sectoral allocations.

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Municipal Administration and Water Supply was provided Rs 29,863 crore, while Health and Family Welfare received Rs 23,357 crore.

To boost infrastructure, the state earmarked Rs 21,524 crore for Highways and Minor Ports and Rs 15,828 crore for Energy. The Home, Prohibition and Excise Department received Rs 17,290 crore, while the Special Programme Implementation was allocated Rs 17,150 crore.

The Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department was allocated Rs 14,984 crore, while Food and Consumer Protection received Rs 14,830 crore. The Transport Department was provided with Rs 13,561 crore.

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Other major allocations included Rs 9,818 crore for Social Welfare and Women's Empowerment, Rs 9,264 crore for Water Resources, Rs 8,852 crore for Housing and Urban Development, Rs 8,393 crore for Higher Education and Rs 8,028 crore for Cooperation. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much was allocated to the Health and Family Welfare department?

The Health and Family Welfare department was allocated Rs 23,357 crore in the Tamil Nadu Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27.

Published at : 06 Aug 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Tamil Nadu Government School Education Department Tamil NAdu Revised Budget
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