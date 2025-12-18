CTET February 2026: Application Window Closes Today At ctet.nic.in, Know How To Register

CTET February 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the application window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 today, December 18, at 11.59 pm. Candidates who have not yet completed the registration process must submit their forms through the official website at ctet.nic.in.

The registration process began on November 27, 2025, and the examination will be conducted on February 8, 2026.

CTET 2026: How to Register

Go to the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click “Apply for CTET February 2026”.

Complete the new registration by entering basic details such as your name, date of birth, mobile number and email ID. An application number will be generated.

Log in using the application number and the password created during registration.

Fill in the application form with your personal details. Select Paper I, Paper II, or both, choose the language(s), and select your preferred exam city.

Enter your educational qualification details according to the eligibility requirements for the chosen paper(s).

Upload scanned copies of your recent passport-size photograph and signature in the prescribed format and file size.

Carefully check all the details entered in the form.

Pay the application fee online using a debit card, credit card or net banking.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

CTET 2026: Eligibility

CTET consists of two papers based on the teaching level. Paper 1 is for candidates aiming to teach Classes 1 to 5 and requires Class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks along with D.El.Ed, B.El.Ed or a Diploma in Special Education. Paper 2 is for teaching Classes 6 to 8 and requires graduation with D.El.Ed or B.Ed, or Class 12 with 50 per cent marks and a four-year B.El.Ed or BA/BSc.Ed qualification.

About CTET 2026:

This year’s CTET holds added significance following a recent Supreme Court ruling that has made the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for teachers. As per the ruling, teachers who fail to qualify for the exam may face job-related consequences, including ineligibility for promotions.

The CTET is a multiple-choice test, with each paper carrying 150 questions for 150 marks. Candidates from the General category must score at least 90 marks (60 percent) to qualify, while those from SC/ST categories need a minimum of 82 marks (55 percent). The exam evaluates candidates on teaching aptitude, subject knowledge and understanding of child development.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI