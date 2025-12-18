School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 18), Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, December 18, 2025, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.
If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.
National News
- Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Sent To 5-Day Police Custody
- ‘Belong To The Nation, Not A Family’: Centre Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Nehru Papers Row
- ‘Truly Beautiful Work’: Lionel Messi Praises Vantara During Jamnagar Visit
- Rahul Gandhi Visits BMW Plant In Munich, Says India’s Manufacturing Is Declining
- Lok Sabha Passes Shanti Bill 2025, Allows Private Sector Entry In Nuclear Energy Amid Oppn Walkout
- Delhi High Court Clarifies Divorce By Mutual Consent Rules, Allows Waiver Of One-Year Separation
- GAIL Crosses 11 Lakh Social Media Followers, YouTube Community Tops 1 Lakh Subscribers
International News
- Imran Khan ‘Held In Death Cell’ At Pakistan's Adiala Jail, Sons Share Chilling Account
- PM Modi Plants Sapling At Ethiopian Parliament, links ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ With Green Legacy Drive
- High-Stakes Moment For Asim Munir As Trump Pushes Pakistan To Join Gaza Force
- 'It Was My Duty': Indian-Origin Schizophrenic Man Charged With Killing Father Using Sledgehammer In US
- Ahead of Modi's visit, Omani businesses hail impending 'transformative' CEPA trade pact with India
Business News
- Silver Rally Breaks Records: White Metal Tops Rs 2 Lakh Per Kg On Strong Demand
- Looking Ahead 2026: How Couples Can Plan Their Finances Together For The Happily Ever After
- Rupee Recovers After Hitting All-Time Low, Closes At 90.38 Against US Dollar
- Tata, Hyundai And Maruti Suzuki Emerge As Big Winners In New Car Sales
- Stock Markets Start Firm As Rupee Weakens, Sensex Opens Above 84,700, Nifty Tests 25,900
Sports News
- IND vs SA 4th T20I: Match Abandoned In Lucknow Due To Excessive Fog
- 'Should’ve Scheduled In...': Shashi Tharoor Reacts As Smog Washes Out IND vs SA 4th T20I in Lucknow
- Carlos Alcaraz Splits With Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, Ending Seven-Year Partnership
- 'Gehu Bechke Aaya Hu': Fan Breaks Down As IND-SA 4th T20 Called Off Due To Fog In Lucknow
- IPL 2026 Auction: 9 Uncapped Players Turned Millionaires By Franchises
