School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.

If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.

National News

Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Sent To 5-Day Police Custody

‘Belong To The Nation, Not A Family’: Centre Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Nehru Papers Row

‘Truly Beautiful Work’: Lionel Messi Praises Vantara During Jamnagar Visit

Rahul Gandhi Visits BMW Plant In Munich, Says India’s Manufacturing Is Declining

Lok Sabha Passes Shanti Bill 2025, Allows Private Sector Entry In Nuclear Energy Amid Oppn Walkout

Delhi High Court Clarifies Divorce By Mutual Consent Rules, Allows Waiver Of One-Year Separation

GAIL Crosses 11 Lakh Social Media Followers, YouTube Community Tops 1 Lakh Subscribers

International News

Imran Khan ‘Held In Death Cell’ At Pakistan's Adiala Jail, Sons Share Chilling Account

PM Modi Plants Sapling At Ethiopian Parliament, links ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ With Green Legacy Drive

High-Stakes Moment For Asim Munir As Trump Pushes Pakistan To Join Gaza Force

'It Was My Duty': Indian-Origin Schizophrenic Man Charged With Killing Father Using Sledgehammer In US

Ahead of Modi's visit, Omani businesses hail impending 'transformative' CEPA trade pact with India

Business News

Silver Rally Breaks Records: White Metal Tops Rs 2 Lakh Per Kg On Strong Demand

Looking Ahead 2026: How Couples Can Plan Their Finances Together For The Happily Ever After

Rupee Recovers After Hitting All-Time Low, Closes At 90.38 Against US Dollar

Tata, Hyundai And Maruti Suzuki Emerge As Big Winners In New Car Sales

Stock Markets Start Firm As Rupee Weakens, Sensex Opens Above 84,700, Nifty Tests 25,900

Sports News

IND vs SA 4th T20I: Match Abandoned In Lucknow Due To Excessive Fog

'Should’ve Scheduled In...': Shashi Tharoor Reacts As Smog Washes Out IND vs SA 4th T20I in Lucknow

Carlos Alcaraz Splits With Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, Ending Seven-Year Partnership

'Gehu Bechke Aaya Hu': Fan Breaks Down As IND-SA 4th T20 Called Off Due To Fog In Lucknow

IPL 2026 Auction: 9 Uncapped Players Turned Millionaires By Franchises

