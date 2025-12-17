School Holiday News: With 18 December 2025 approaching, students and parents across India are keen to know whether schools will be open tomorrow. Several states are reviewing the possibility of declaring holidays due to factors such as elections, extreme winter conditions, and continuing rain alerts. Below is a simple, state-wise summary of the latest updates.

These announcements come at a time when parts of north India are experiencing intense cold waves and dense fog, while many southern states are wrapping up academic examinations. Authorities have also indicated that holidays may be extended further if weather conditions worsen.

Delhi Schools to Run in Hybrid Mode

Schools in Delhi will not be completely closed on December 18. In view of rising air pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi government has directed schools to operate in a hybrid mode.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked schools to switch to a mix of online and offline classes for students from Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11. The decision is aimed at limiting children’s exposure to polluted air while ensuring that their studies continue without disruption.

This order applies to all government and private schools, government-aided institutions, schools run by the MCD and NDMC, as well as those under the Delhi Cantonment Board.

Bihar: Schools Reopen After Elections with Winter Timings

With election-related restrictions lifted, schools in Bihar resumed classes from December 16, 2025. Schools are operating as usual; however, many institutions, particularly primary schools, have introduced winter timings to suit colder mornings. This change is intended to keep students comfortable during the winter season.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh: Schools Open with Cold Advisories

Schools in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will remain open on December 18. At the same time, education departments have issued cold-wave advisories in areas facing severe winter conditions. In colder districts, morning school hours have been adjusted to help students cope with low temperatures.

Tamil Nadu Announces 12-Day School Holidays From December 24

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced a 12-day holiday for school students across the state, starting December 24, following the conclusion of the ongoing half-yearly examinations.

The extended break provides students with additional rest, as the usual post-exam holiday period typically lasts only nine days. Traditionally, students in Tamil Nadu are granted a half-yearly vacation immediately after examinations.

