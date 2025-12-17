Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationSchool Holiday On December 18? Check List Of States Where Schools Will Remain Closed, Latest Updates

School Holiday On December 18? Check List Of States Where Schools Will Remain Closed, Latest Updates

Schools across India to follow varied schedules on December 18, with hybrid classes, winter timings and weather advisories in place. Check details here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

School Holiday News: With 18 December 2025 approaching, students and parents across India are keen to know whether schools will be open tomorrow. Several states are reviewing the possibility of declaring holidays due to factors such as elections, extreme winter conditions, and continuing rain alerts. Below is a simple, state-wise summary of the latest updates. 

These announcements come at a time when parts of north India are experiencing intense cold waves and dense fog, while many southern states are wrapping up academic examinations. Authorities have also indicated that holidays may be extended further if weather conditions worsen. 

Delhi Schools to Run in Hybrid Mode 

Schools in Delhi will not be completely closed on December 18. In view of rising air pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi government has directed schools to operate in a hybrid mode. 

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked schools to switch to a mix of online and offline classes for students from Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11. The decision is aimed at limiting children’s exposure to polluted air while ensuring that their studies continue without disruption. 

This order applies to all government and private schools, government-aided institutions, schools run by the MCD and NDMC, as well as those under the Delhi Cantonment Board. 

Bihar: Schools Reopen After Elections with Winter Timings 

With election-related restrictions lifted, schools in Bihar resumed classes from December 16, 2025. Schools are operating as usual; however, many institutions, particularly primary schools, have introduced winter timings to suit colder mornings. This change is intended to keep students comfortable during the winter season. 

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh: Schools Open with Cold Advisories 

Schools in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will remain open on December 18. At the same time, education departments have issued cold-wave advisories in areas facing severe winter conditions. In colder districts, morning school hours have been adjusted to help students cope with low temperatures. 

Tamil Nadu Announces 12-Day School Holidays From December 24 

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced a 12-day holiday for school students across the state, starting December 24, following the conclusion of the ongoing half-yearly examinations. 

The extended break provides students with additional rest, as the usual post-exam holiday period typically lasts only nine days. Traditionally, students in Tamil Nadu are granted a half-yearly vacation immediately after examinations. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 17 Dec 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
School Holidays School Holiday News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
World
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
World
Trump Administration Extends Travel Ban To Palestine And Five More Nations- Check Full List
Trump Administration Extends Travel Ban To Palestine And Five More Nations- Check Full List
India
'Car Diplomacy' Draws Attention As Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Drives PM Modi In His Vehicle
'Car Diplomacy' Draws Attention As Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Drives PM Modi In His Vehicle
Advertisement

Videos

National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Maharashtra Politics: BMC Election Dates Announced, Alliance Talks Intensify in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget