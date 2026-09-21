CSEET Admit Card 2026: Release Date, Download Steps And Exam Date

CSEET Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is likely to issue the CSEET admit card 2026 for the October session shortly. The institute has not yet confirmed the exact date on which the hall ticket will be made available. Candidates who completed the registration process will be able to access and download their admit cards through the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

The admit card is a mandatory document for candidates appearing for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). Aspirants should download the hall ticket as soon as it is released and carefully verify all the information printed on it before the examination.

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CSEET Admit Card 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official ICSI website at, icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link titled "Download CSEET Admit Card October Session 2026".

Step 3: Click on the link and enter the required login information, including the Unique ID and date of birth.

Step 4: After entering the credentials, select the 'get admit card' option.

Step 5: The CSEET admit card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout to carry on the examination day.

CSEET October Session Admit Card 2026: Details To Check

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should go through all the details carefully. The admit card is expected to carry important information related to the candidate and the examination.

Candidates should check the following details:

Candidate's name

Examination date

Enrollment number

Examination centre and venue

Exam time

If candidates find any error or discrepancy in the information mentioned on the admit card, they should report it to the institute without delay and have the details corrected.

CSEET Exam 2026: Check Exam Dates

The CSEET October session examination is scheduled to be held on October 1, 3, 5, and 6, 2026. The examination will be conducted in offline mode.

Candidates should keep their admit card ready once it is released and ensure that they carry a physical or hard copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre. The admit card contains essential examination-related information and is required for entry to the exam.

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CSEET Admit Card 2026: Login Details Required

To download the hall ticket, candidates will need to use their Unique ID and date of birth on the login page provided by ICSI. The download facility will become available after the institute activates the admit card link.

Candidates who are unable to remember their CSEET login password or face problems accessing their credentials can contact the ICSI authorities for assistance.

It is important for candidates to retain the downloaded admit card safely until the examination process is completed. Aspirants should also check the examination date, centre details, and reporting information on the hall ticket well in advance to avoid any last-minute issues.

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