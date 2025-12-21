Cold Wave Peaks Across North India; Schools Shut In These States

Winter conditions have intensified across North India, with falling temperatures, dense fog and deteriorating air quality making daily life difficult. Keeping children’s health in mind, state governments and district administrations have announced school closures, revised timings and changes in teaching modes. From Delhi NCR to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Punjab–Haryana, school schedules have been affected. Here is a state-wise update on where schools have been closed or timings altered amid the cold spell.

Delhi NCR: GRAP-4 Enforced, Schools for Young Children Closed

With the Air Quality Index slipping into the severe-plus category in Delhi NCR, the government has implemented GRAP-4 restrictions. Under these measures, all government and private schools from nursery to Class 5 have been closed until further notice.

Classes for Class 6 to 11 will be conducted in hybrid mode, while Class 10 and 12 students will continue with physical classes due to board examinations, though outdoor activities have been suspended. To curb pollution, 50% work-from-home has also been enforced in Delhi.

Patna: School Timings Revised

In Patna, severe cold and dense fog prompted the district administration to revise school timings. From December 20 to December 25, 2025, schools will function from 10 am to 3:30 pm. The order applies to government and private schools, pre-nursery, nursery and anganwadi centres, while board and pre-board classes have been exempted.

Schools Closed In 16 UP Districts Amid Cold Wave

A cold wave and dense fog have led to school closures in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh. As per the district magistrates' orders, all board and recognised schools will reopen directly on December 22.

Schools up to Class 12 have been shut in Sambhal, Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Orai, Hardoi, Auraiya and Ambedkar Nagar. Meanwhile, classes up to Class 8 have been suspended in Rampur, Bareilly, Gonda, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Jaunpur, Kasganj and Budaun. In some other districts, school timings have also been revised.

Timings Changed, Winter Vacations Announced

There is no statewide order for school closures in Punjab and Haryana at present. However, due to dense morning fog, schools in several districts are starting late.

In Punjab, winter vacations will run from December 22 to January 10, while in Haryana, the winter break will begin on January 1.

Authorities have advised parents and students to remain cautious as the cold wave, fog and poor air quality continue to pose health risks across the region.