CLAT 2026 Second Merit List OUT At consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Here's How To Download

CLAT 2026 Second Merit List: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the second merit list for CLAT 2026 on 22 January. Candidates can now check their status by visiting the consortium’s official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates whose names feature in the second merit list will be eligible to apply for admission to law programmes offered by the National Law Universities (NLUs).

It is important to note that this list is provisional. Seats will be confirmed only after candidates pay the university admission and confirmation fees within the specified deadline. Failure to make the payment on time may result in the allotted seat being cancelled and offered to another candidate.

The merit list is prepared based on a student’s CLAT rank, the law colleges selected during counselling, and their applicable category, if any. Only those whose names appear on the list can proceed with the admission process.

CLAT 2026 Second Merit List: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2026 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Open the Notifications section.

Step 4: Select the link for the CLAT 2026 Second Merit List (Second Counselling Round).

Step 5: The merit list PDF will open on your screen.

Step 6: Download and save the file for future reference.

CLAT Merit List 2026: Tie Breaking Criteria

If two or more candidates secure the same total marks, the Consortium will apply tie-breaker rules while preparing the CLAT 2026 Round 2 merit list.

Under these rules, the candidate with higher marks in Legal Reasoning will be ranked above the others.

If the tie continues, the older candidate will be placed higher.

If the tie still cannot be resolved, a computerised draw of lots will be used to determine the rank.

What Factors Affect the CLAT 2026 Second Merit List?

The preparation of the second merit list for each National Law University is based on the following factors:

The candidate’s CLAT 2026 rank

The candidate’s preferred National Law Universities selected during counselling

The candidate’s reservation category, if applicable

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates and to follow all counselling instructions carefully to avoid missing important deadlines.

