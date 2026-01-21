UGC NET December Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Where And How To Check

UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the UGC NET December 2025 cycle results soon. Once released, candidates will be able to access their scorecards, final answer key, and cut-off details directly through the official portal. Candidates will be able to access and download their UGC NET Result from the official NTA website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Once the link is activated, test-takers must log in using their application number and date of birth to view their individual scorecards. Along with the scores, the portal will also display the qualifying status and relevant cut-off details for each subject category.

UGC NET December Result 2025: How to Download

To view your UGC NET December 2025 result, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link titled “UGC NET December 2025 Result”.

Step 3: You will be taken to the login window.

Step 4: Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and the Security Pin displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click Submit to proceed.

Step 6: Your UGC NET result will be shown on the screen.

Step 7: Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future use.

UGC NET Scorecard 2025: Key Details Explained

The UGC NET Scorecard 2025 will be issued at the same time as the result. This document gives candidates a complete breakdown of their performance in both Paper I and Paper II and will be important for future academic or professional use.

Information Printed on the UGC NET Scorecard:

The scorecard will include:

Candidate’s full name

Roll number

Application number

Subject and paper code

Marks secured in Paper I and Paper II

Total marks and percentile score

Qualification status (JRF / Assistant Professor)

UGC NET Result Based on Final Answer Key:

Key on January 14, 2026, inviting objections until January 17. This session of the UGC NET was conducted for 85 subjects across multiple days December 31 and January 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7, 2026. The final result will be prepared strictly on the basis of the verified final answer key. As stated by the NTA, “No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of the result/NTA Score of UGC-NET December 2025 will be entertained.”

By procedure, the UGC determines the number of candidates qualifying for Assistant Professor posts based on a fixed percentage. According to the official information bulletin, the number of candidates to be declared qualified shall be equal to 6 per cent of the total candidates who appeared in both papers.

Education Loan Information:

