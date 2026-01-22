Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today January 22
The school assembly news headlines for today, January 22, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Ram Temple, Delhi On Target As Republic Day Terror Plot Suspected, Agencies On High Alert
- 'Can Bring Them To Their Knees In Hours': IAF Chief AP Singh’s Stern Warning To Pakistan
- Delhi Court Issues Notice To Sunjay Kapur’s Sister In Defamation Case Filed By Wife Priya Kapur
- Mumbai Mayor Race Heats Up: Big Setback For Uddhav Sena
- Exchange Of Fire Reported Along LoC In Keran Sector Of North Kashmir
- RSS Song Halted At Kerala Temple Event; BJP Accuses Left Group Of 'Anti-Hindu' Bias
- AIADMK–BJP Alliance Pushes Expansion Ahead Of TN Polls As PM Modi Set To Launch Campaign On Jan 23
- Shiv Sena (UBT) Picks Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Leader Of Corporators In BMC
- CM Chandrababu Naidu Proposes Israeli Industrial Park In Andhra Pradesh At WEF
International News
- ‘We’re Going To Strike A Great Deal’: Trump Again Hails PM Modi, Calls Him A ‘Fantastic Leader’
- Trump Again Takes Credit Says, 'Solved 8 Wars, Including India-Pakistan'
- Putin Considers US-Led Gaza Peace Board, Weighs $1 Billion Donation Amid Strategic Consultations
- Pakistan Mocks India, Uses ‘Handshake Bhool Gaye’ Line In Australia Tour Promo
- Trump Softens Stance On Greenland, Revokes Tariff Threat After Talks With NATO Chief
- From ‘Aberbajan’ To Iceland Confusion: Trump’s Davos Speech Marred By Gaffes & Pitch For US Supremacy
- 'Europe Not Recognisable': Trump Targets EU At Davos, Pushes NATO On Greenland
Business News
- Union Budget 2026 Expectations: Agriculture Agenda May Centre On Costs, Cold Chains & Market Reforms
- IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos
- Deepinder Goyal Quit As Eternal CEO Because His Next Ideas Were 'Too Risky'
- India’s AI Model Focused On Scale, ROI And Access, Vaishnaw Tells Davos Panel
- Dalal Street Witnessed Decline As Sensex Tested 82,000, Nifty Ended Over 25,100
- RBI Sees Grounds For Optimism, Flags India As Fastest Growing Major Economy
Sports News
- IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Clinical India Outclass New Zealand By 48 Runs In Mammoth Chase
- Former Indian Captain Rohit Sharma To Be Conferred With A Special Honour
- Abhishek Sharma Surpasses Yuvraj Singh To Set New World Record
- 'Most Overrated': Fans Slam Ishan Kishan After Flop Show In IND vs NZ 1st T20I
- One Last Deadline: ICC Ready To Replace Bangladesh At T20 World Cup - Report
