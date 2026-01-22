School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Ram Temple, Delhi On Target As Republic Day Terror Plot Suspected, Agencies On High Alert

'Can Bring Them To Their Knees In Hours': IAF Chief AP Singh’s Stern Warning To Pakistan

Delhi Court Issues Notice To Sunjay Kapur’s Sister In Defamation Case Filed By Wife Priya Kapur

Mumbai Mayor Race Heats Up: Big Setback For Uddhav Sena

Exchange Of Fire Reported Along LoC In Keran Sector Of North Kashmir

RSS Song Halted At Kerala Temple Event; BJP Accuses Left Group Of 'Anti-Hindu' Bias

AIADMK–BJP Alliance Pushes Expansion Ahead Of TN Polls As PM Modi Set To Launch Campaign On Jan 23

Shiv Sena (UBT) Picks Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Leader Of Corporators In BMC

CM Chandrababu Naidu Proposes Israeli Industrial Park In Andhra Pradesh At WEF

International News

‘We’re Going To Strike A Great Deal’: Trump Again Hails PM Modi, Calls Him A ‘Fantastic Leader’

Trump Again Takes Credit Says, 'Solved 8 Wars, Including India-Pakistan'

Putin Considers US-Led Gaza Peace Board, Weighs $1 Billion Donation Amid Strategic Consultations

Pakistan Mocks India, Uses ‘Handshake Bhool Gaye’ Line In Australia Tour Promo

Trump Softens Stance On Greenland, Revokes Tariff Threat After Talks With NATO Chief

From ‘Aberbajan’ To Iceland Confusion: Trump’s Davos Speech Marred By Gaffes & Pitch For US Supremacy

'Europe Not Recognisable': Trump Targets EU At Davos, Pushes NATO On Greenland

Business News

Union Budget 2026 Expectations: Agriculture Agenda May Centre On Costs, Cold Chains & Market Reforms

IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos

Deepinder Goyal Quit As Eternal CEO Because His Next Ideas Were 'Too Risky'

India’s AI Model Focused On Scale, ROI And Access, Vaishnaw Tells Davos Panel

Dalal Street Witnessed Decline As Sensex Tested 82,000, Nifty Ended Over 25,100

RBI Sees Grounds For Optimism, Flags India As Fastest Growing Major Economy

Sports News

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Clinical India Outclass New Zealand By 48 Runs In Mammoth Chase

Former Indian Captain Rohit Sharma To Be Conferred With A Special Honour

Abhishek Sharma Surpasses Yuvraj Singh To Set New World Record

'Most Overrated': Fans Slam Ishan Kishan After Flop Show In IND vs NZ 1st T20I

One Last Deadline: ICC Ready To Replace Bangladesh At T20 World Cup - Report

