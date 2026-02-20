Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2026 Kick Off; Students Arrive At Centres With Confidence And Nerves

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Exams for 2026 commence today, with students arriving at exam centres across the state to appear for their board exams.

As students reached their respective schools for the exams, many expressed a mix of confidence and nervousness about the crucial exam ahead.

Speaking to media, a student named Manasvi said he had prepared for the exam throughout the year but felt nervous.

"I have prepared for the exam the whole year, and as the exam approaches, we have to put extra efforts... There is no pressure, but there is nervousness." Said Manasvi.

According to the schedule released by the CGBSE, the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination for Class 12 will take place from February 20, 2026, to March 18, 2026. For Class 10 students, the CGBSE High School Certificate Examination 2026 will be held from February 21, 2026, to March 13, 2026.

The CGBSE board exams are a significant milestone for students in Chhattisgarh, determining their academic progression and future educational opportunities.

