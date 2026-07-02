Prashant Lokhande To Hold Dual Role As MHA Additional Secretary, CBSE Chairperson

The Centre appointed Lokhande Prashant Sitaram, IAS (AGMUT:2001), as Additional Secretary, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs with the additional charge of the post of CBSE Chairperson.

In a official letter said, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Lokhande Prashant Sitaram, IAS (AGMUT:2001), Chairperson, Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education as Additional Secretary, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs with the additional charge of the post of Chairperson, Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education until appointment of regular incumbent to the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Who Is Lokhande Sitaram?

Lokhande Prashant Sitaram, born on 20 November 1973, is a 2001 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre. He holds a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from Pune University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Industrial Engineering from NITIE Mumbai. Currently, he serves as Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi, since 1 April 2026.

His previous roles include Joint Secretary, Director, Deputy Secretary, Private Secretary, Counsellor, Deputy Commissioner, and Secretary. He has been honored with the State Award (Gold) for Meritorious Service twice. He is proficient in English, Hindi, and Marathi.

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