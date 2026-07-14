IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Shines Before Retiring Hurt As India Cruise Past England

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India bowlers triggered collapse; England recovered to post 258.

Shubman Gill anchored India's chase scoring 80 runs.

Axar Patel and Washington Sundar finished the chase comfortably.

IND vs ENG ODI Highlights: India bounced back from a disappointing T20I tour with a convincing victory over England in the opening ODI at Edgbaston, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After suffering six successive defeats across the Ireland and England in the shortest format, the visitors finally returned to winning ways in the 50-over game. Despite the result, India will have a few concerns heading into the second fixture, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failing to make an impact and captain Shubman Gill retiring hurt after a fluent innings.

England Recover After India's Dominant Bowling Display

After electing to bat first, England looked well placed at 61 without loss before India's bowlers dramatically turned the contest around.

However, the hosts slipped to 107/6 as Jasprit Bumrah made an impressive return, while Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna chipped in with two wickets each. Axar Patel also enjoyed an outstanding outing, finishing with career-best ODI figures of 4/62.

Read More: Shubman Gill Injury Scare! India Captain Retires Hurt On 80 Off 75 Against England

Just when England appeared destined for a below-par total, Joe Root and Liam Dawson combined for a valuable 121-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Root struck 76, while Dawson registered a career-best 68, helping England recover and post 258.

Gill Anchors Chase Before Injury Scare

India's reply got off to a shaky start as Rohit Sharma departed for 11 before Virat Kohli was trapped lbw by Jofra Archer for just five.

With England sensing an opening, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings through a 100-run partnership that shifted momentum firmly in their favour.

Gill looked set for a century, hitting 11 boundaries and a one six, before suffering what appeared to be cramps.

The Indian captain retired hurt after scoring 80 from 75 balls, while Iyer added 35 before being run out.

The finishing touches were applied by Axar Patel (57 off 52) and Washington Sundar (52 off 63), whose composed partnership ensured India crossed the line comfortably. Sundar eventually struck the winning runs in the 46th over, sealing an important victory and giving India the perfect start to the ODI series.