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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Scraps 20% Strait Of Hormuz Fee, Bets On Massive Gulf Investment Deals

Trump Scraps 20% Strait Of Hormuz Fee, Bets On Massive Gulf Investment Deals

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 09:13 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump has announced that he is replacing the proposed 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with trade and investment agreements involving Gulf nations, saying the decision followed discussions with leaders from the Middle East.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the new approach would bring significant investment into the United States instead of imposing the proposed fee.

Trump Announces Shift To Trade And Investment

"Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States."

Trump said the investments would be "MASSIVE" and would also benefit Gulf countries.

"Those Investments will be MASSIVE but, at the same time, extraordinarily good for them, and their future."

Says Investments Will Create Millions Of Jobs

Trump said the new agreements would further increase investment in the United States.

"As everyone is aware, we have the largest Dollar Investment into the United States, of any Country in History, but these new Investments will make that Number even larger, and we will see Factories, Plants, and Equipment pour into the United States at Historic levels, which will create additional millions of High Paying AMERICAN Jobs!"

He added:

"America is WINNING again, winning like never before."

Trump Announces Full Blockade On Iranian Shipping

Trump also said the Strait of Hormuz remained open to all shipping except vessels linked to Iran.

"We will therefore have a FULL Blockade, but only on Ships coming to and from Iranian ports, or carrying anything have to do with Iranian cargo."

He credited the US military for ensuring the strategic waterway remained open.

"Oil is flowing like never before, thanks to the awesome Power of the United States Military."

Trump also praised Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine and Commander of the United States Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper, along with members of the US military.

Renews Warning To Iran

In the same post, Trump criticised Iran's leadership, describing it as "lying, violent, malicious leadership" and said it was taking the country "down the path of TOTAL DESTRUCTION."

He also reiterated his long-standing position on Iran's nuclear programme, saying:

"The days of Iran killing hundreds of thousands of people, including 52,000 protestors, are OVER and, most importantly, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"

Before You Go

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 09:13 PM (IST)
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