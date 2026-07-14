Trump claimed a deal with Iran was close to completion but collapsed two days prior. He accused Iran of derailing the process by launching an attack first.
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'They Shot First, A Big Mistake': Trump Claims US Destroyed Most Of Iran's Military Capability
Trump claimed Iran derailed a near-final deal by "shooting first" and said the US crippled its military. He also teased a "very big" Thursday announcement and defended his Hormuz policy shift.
- Trump claimed Iran derailed a deal by attacking first.
- Trump attributed Senator Graham's death to hereditary condition.
- Trump abandoned Strait of Hormuz fee, accepted investments.
Before You Go
Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Donald Trump claim about a deal with Iran?
What was Trump's opinion on the cause of Senator Lindsey Graham's death?
Trump believed Senator Graham's death was due to a rare, almost undetectable hereditary condition, similar to his father. He rejected conspiracy theories and foul play.
How did Trump's policy for the Strait of Hormuz change?
Trump abandoned a proposal to charge a fee for the Strait after Gulf leaders offered billions in US investments. He believes charging a fee is unnecessary and that investment is a better approach.
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