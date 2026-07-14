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English NewsNewsWorld'They Shot First, A Big Mistake': Trump Claims US Destroyed Most Of Iran's Military Capability

'They Shot First, A Big Mistake': Trump Claims US Destroyed Most Of Iran's Military Capability

Trump claimed Iran derailed a near-final deal by "shooting first" and said the US crippled its military. He also teased a "very big" Thursday announcement and defended his Hormuz policy shift.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 11:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump claimed Iran derailed a deal by attacking first.
  • Trump attributed Senator Graham's death to hereditary condition.
  • Trump abandoned Strait of Hormuz fee, accepted investments.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that a deal with Iran had been close to completion before negotiations collapsed, accusing Tehran of derailing the process by launching an attack first.

"We had a deal two days ago. It was done. And then all of a sudden they couldn't do it. They didn't like something about the deal... They shot first. And that was a big mistake," Trump said.

He further claimed that the United States had significantly weakened Iran's military capabilities.

"I think what we've done to Iran is we've taken away almost all of their military capability," he said, describing Iran as "very difficult people."

Trump Teases 'Very Big' Announcement

Trump also hinted at a major announcement scheduled for Thursday night, describing it as "really, really big news."

"It's really big news. It's really, really big news. And our country has to shape up. But that's what we're going to be talking about Thursday... it doesn't get bigger, because without free and fair elections, you don't have a country," he said.

However, he did not disclose further details about the planned announcement.

Trump On Lindsey Graham's Death

Commenting on the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump said he believed the fatal medical emergency was linked to a rare hereditary condition rather than foul play.

"This is something that is very, almost undetectable and if it happens, there's not much you can do about it... His father died of the same thing at about the same age," Trump said.

Rejecting conspiracy theories surrounding the senator's death, he added, "I don't see a lot of evil there... I think the FBI is wasting their time if they're doing that."

Trump On Strait Of Hormuz Policy

Trump also addressed US policy on the Strait of Hormuz, saying he had abandoned a proposal to impose a fee related to the strategic waterway after Gulf leaders instead offered major investments in the United States.

"It was never fair to me that we would be guarding the strait when we basically don't take anything," he said.

According to Trump, Gulf leaders suggested investing "billions and billions of dollars" in the US instead of supporting the proposed fee.

"They said, 'We'd love to do it a different way. We'd love to invest in the United States with billions and billions of dollars," he said.

Trump added that Gulf states would invest "a tremendous amount of money" in the US and reiterated his opposition to charging fees for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

"I don't think anybody should be able to charge a fee for the Strait... I think it's actually much better," he said.

Before You Go

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Donald Trump claim about a deal with Iran?

Trump claimed a deal with Iran was close to completion but collapsed two days prior. He accused Iran of derailing the process by launching an attack first.

What was Trump's opinion on the cause of Senator Lindsey Graham's death?

Trump believed Senator Graham's death was due to a rare, almost undetectable hereditary condition, similar to his father. He rejected conspiracy theories and foul play.

How did Trump's policy for the Strait of Hormuz change?

Trump abandoned a proposal to charge a fee for the Strait after Gulf leaders offered billions in US investments. He believes charging a fee is unnecessary and that investment is a better approach.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 11:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Iran US IRan War
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