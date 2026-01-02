CBSE Issues Strict Reminder For Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2026, Check Details Here

CBSE Practical Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a fresh reminder to all affiliated schools, directing them to strictly follow its guidelines for conducting Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations, projects and internal assessments for the 2025-26 academic session.

In its latest circular, the board stressed that any deviation from prescribed procedures could invite serious action, including the cancellation of practical examinations. The advisory comes as CBSE seeks to ensure transparency, uniformity and timely completion of assessments that carry significant weight in final board results.

What CBSE Wants Schools To Ensure

CBSE has outlined a set of mandatory instructions that schools must comply with while conducting practical exams and internal assessments.

Schools have been told to ensure the availability of adequate practical answer books well in advance. Any shortage must be reported immediately to the concerned CBSE regional office. Institutions are also required to inform students and parents ahead of time about the schedule for practical exams, projects and internal assessments to avoid confusion or non-compliance.

The board has further directed schools to keep all laboratories fully equipped with the required infrastructure, instruments and materials needed for experiments. In addition, schools must coordinate proactively with CBSE-appointed external examiners to prevent last-minute disruptions.

Same-Day Marks Upload, No Corrections Allowed

CBSE has made it clear that students will appear for practical examinations as per the schedule fixed by their schools, but marks must be uploaded on the same day of the assessment. Once submitted, no corrections will be permitted under any circumstances.

Special arrangements are mandatory for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) to ensure they can participate comfortably in practical examinations. The board has also reiterated that marks must be awarded strictly on the basis of performance and should not exceed the maximum marks prescribed for each subject.

The circular clearly states that no special or separate practical examinations will be conducted for students participating in national or international sports events. No exemptions will be granted on this ground.

For Class 12 practical examinations, only CBSE-appointed external examiners are authorised to conduct assessments. The use of any unauthorised examiner will render the entire practical examination null and void.

CBSE Fixes Dates For Practical Exams 2026

CBSE has also fixed the window for practical exams, directing schools to conduct them strictly between January 1, 2026, and February 14, 2026. From February 1 onwards, principals have been instructed to closely monitor the daily conduct of exams and the uploading of marks. Any instance of non-compliance could lead to cancellation of practical examinations.

Separately, the board has revised the remuneration for exam functionaries involved in the 2025-26 practical examinations. Details of the updated payment structure have been shared in the official circular.

Schools facing difficulties or seeking clarification have been advised to contact their respective CBSE regional offices without delay. With practical marks playing a decisive role in board results, the CBSE has underlined a zero-tolerance approach towards procedural lapses, urging schools, students and parents to remain vigilant and fully compliant.

