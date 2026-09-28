CBSE Three-Language Policy: Supreme Court Grants Class 6 Students Same Relief As Class 7

The Supreme Court has directed that students currently studying in Class 6 be given the same exemption under the CBSE’s three-language policy as students of Class 7.

The court also indicated that the larger issue concerning the mandatory language requirement would be considered. The direction provides relief to the present Class 6 batch as the three-language policy moves towards mandatory implementation.

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Students currently in Class 6 will continue to study a third language this academic year. However, they will only undergo internal assessment for the third language at school. When these students appear for their Class 10 board examinations, they will not be required to take the third-language examination.

SC Asks Class 6 Students To Be Given Same Exemption

The Supreme Court said the present Class 6 batch should receive the same exemption that was granted to students of Class 7. The court also said that the larger issue concerning the mandatory language requirement would be considered.

The direction came after the Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, told the court that the government was not inclined to exempt Class 6 students from the policy this year.

“We had detailed discussions. We are not inclined to exempt Class 6 from this year onwards. They should pursue it from this year itself,” he said.

The Centre further informed the court that, among around 2,800 schools, the latest Class 6 data showed that only 1.2 per cent of schools were affected.

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What The Supreme Court Direction Means For Class 6 Students

Despite the Centre's position, the Supreme Court directed that students currently studying in Class 6 be given the same exemption as Class 7 students.

This means the present Class 6 batch will study the third language but will have only internal assessment for it at school. The students will not be required to take the third-language examination when they appear for their Class 10 board exams.

The three-language policy is set to become mandatory from the 2027-28 academic session, while the court will consider the larger issue concerning the mandatory language requirement.

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