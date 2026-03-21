CBSE Cracks Down On Cheating: No Passing Through Additional Subjects, Compartment Mandatory

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rolled out a major change in its evaluation system for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. In a move that could impact thousands of students, the board has decided that additional subjects will no longer help students pass if they fail in core subjects.

The revised rule signals a shift toward stricter academic standards, making it clear that performance in main subjects will now be the deciding factor.

No More Passing Through Additional Subjects

Under the updated guidelines, students must secure the minimum required marks in their primary subjects to be declared pass. Marks obtained in a sixth or seventh subject will no longer be considered for passing criteria.

This change also applies to cases where a student’s result is withheld due to unfair practices or other reasons. In such situations, students will not be allowed to rely on additional subjects to clear the exam.

New Rule Targets Unfair Means Cases

The policy carries serious implications for students caught using unfair means during examinations. Instead of being declared pass based on additional subject scores, such students will now have to appear for compartment exams.

This tighter approach aims to discourage malpractice and reinforce accountability within the examination system.

What Has Changed From The Old System

Previously, CBSE allowed students to compensate for poor performance in a main subject by scoring well in an additional subject. This provision often acted as a safety net, enabling students to pass despite falling short in core areas.

However, the board has now removed this flexibility. Officials noted that in several instances, students were clearing exams solely because of additional subjects, raising concerns about fairness and consistency.

Additional Subjects Now Only For Learning

With the new rule in place, additional subjects will serve a different purpose. They will now function purely as tools for skill development and knowledge enhancement, without influencing pass or fail outcomes.

This shift is expected to encourage students to concentrate more on their main academic subjects.

Data Reveals Why The Rule Was Needed

CBSE’s own data from the 2025 board exams highlights the scale of the issue. In Class 10, 608 students were caught using unfair means, and 388 of them still managed to pass due to marks in additional subjects.

In Class 12, out of 577 such cases, 132 students cleared the exam using the same provision.

From 2026 onwards, this relaxation has been completely withdrawn. The board believes the move will strengthen transparency and curb misuse of the system.

CBSE Responds To Class 12 Maths Exam Concerns

In a separate development, CBSE recently addressed concerns surrounding the Class 12 Mathematics paper. The board clarified that the question paper was secure and authentic, dismissing speculation about any breach.

The confusion began during the March 9 exam, when scanning a QR code printed on the paper unexpectedly led to a dance video. The incident raised questions, but CBSE has assured that there was no compromise in the examination process.

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