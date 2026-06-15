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HomeEducationCBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Soon; Over 6.8 Lakh Students Await Score Improvement Outcome

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Soon; Over 6.8 Lakh Students Await Score Improvement Outcome

CBSE is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 soon. Know how to check scores, download marksheets and access DigiLocker results.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 12:50 PM (IST)

CBSE 10 Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 in the coming days. Students who appeared for the optional second board examination will be able to check their subject-wise marks and scorecards through the official CBSE result website at cbse.gov.in. 

The second board examination was introduced from the 2025-26 academic session as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The initiative allows students to improve their academic performance within the same academic year instead of waiting for a separate improvement examination. 

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More than 6.8 lakh candidates appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026, which was conducted between May 15 and May 21 across examination centres nationwide. 

What Is the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination? 

The twice-a-year examination system offers students another opportunity to improve their scores after the first board examination. The second exam is open to students who wish to better their marks as well as other eligible candidates under CBSE guidelines. 

A key feature of the new system is that CBSE considers the higher score obtained across the two examinations while preparing for the final result. This ensures that students benefit from their best performance without any academic disadvantages. 

Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to access their subject-wise marks, scorecards, and overall performance details through the official result portals. 

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026" available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, and Date of Birth in the required fields. 

Step 4: Click on the Submit button. 

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future reference. 

Step 7: Take a printout of the result for use during admissions, counselling, and other academic processes. 

NOTE: Students will also be able to access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG app once the results are announced. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card Download Issues: NTA Says It Is 'Working Towards Resolving All Issues'

First Phase Result Recorded Strong Pass Percentage 

The first phase of the CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 2026 had already recorded a strong performance by students across the country. 

According to CBSE data, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.70%, slightly higher than the 93.66% recorded in the previous year. Girls continued to outperform boys, registering a pass percentage of 94.99%, compared to 92.69% among boys. 

A total of 24,83,479 students registered for the first phase of the Class 10 board examination, while 24,71,777 candidates appeared for the test. 

With the second board result expected shortly students who opted for score improvement will be keenly watching for the outcome, which could play an important role in future admission and academic opportunities. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Exam Education News Exam Result CBSE CBSE Exam Result CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 CBSE 10 Second Board Result 2026 CBSE 10 Board Result 2026
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