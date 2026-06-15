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HomeEducationUGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Expected Anytime Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here's How Download

UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Expected Anytime Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here's How Download

UGC NET June 2026 admit card is expected shortly. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official NTA website.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 11:45 AM (IST)

UGC NET June Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the hall tickets for the June session shortly. Candidates awaiting the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 admit card may not have to wait much longer. Once released, students can download hall tickets on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

Registered candidates will be able to access and download the UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card them by logging in with their application credentials. The hall ticket is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre and must be carried along with a valid photo identity proof on the day of the examination. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card Download Issues: NTA Says It Is 'Working Towards Resolving All Issues'

According to the official schedule, the UGC NET June 2026 admit card is expected to be released by June 15, 2026. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the release of the document. 

UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: How to Download 

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the UGC NET June 2026 admit card link available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter the Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin. 

Step 4: Submit the details to log in. 

Step 5: Download the UGC NET June 2026 admit card. 

Step 6: Take a printout and keep multiple copies for future reference. 

Candidates should carefully verify the details mentioned on the admit card, including their name, photograph, examination centre and reporting time. 

Hall Ticket Mandatory at Examination Centre 

The admit card serves as an essential document for all candidates appearing in the examination. Those arriving at the test centre without a valid hall ticket and acceptable photo identification may not be permitted to take the exam. 

Candidates are therefore advised to download the document as soon as it becomes available and keep it safe until the completion of the admission process. 

ALSO READ: NEET Fee Refund 2026: NTA Opens Verification And Correction Window Open, Check Details Here

UGC NET Qualification Categories Explained 

The UGC NET examination determines eligibility under different academic and research categories. As specified in the official notification, candidates may qualify under one of the following categories: 

  • JRF and Assistant Professor 
  • Assistant Professor and Ph.D. Admission 
  • Ph.D. Admission only 

The category awarded to a candidate depends on their performance in the examination and the applicable eligibility criteria prescribed by the NTA and the University Grants Commission. 

With the examination approaching, candidates are encouraged to stay updated through the official portal and ensure they have all necessary documents ready before the admit card release. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA UGC NET Hall Ticket UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card UGC NET Admit Card Download Link
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